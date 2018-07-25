Joe Jonas Tweets That Demi Lovato ‘Needs Our Prayers’

Joe Jonas has tweeted that Demi Lovato “needs our prayers and support” in the wake of reports that Demi was hospitalized after an overdose.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” Jonas wrote on Twitter more than an hour after news of the reported overdose broke. Here’s the tweet:

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Multiple news sites have reported that Demi is alive and in “stable” condition. Entertainment Tonight reported that Demi’s rep now says: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Demi & Joe Jonas Had a ‘Complicated’ Relationship

Lovato, the actress and singer known for her battles with depression and drug addiction that culminated in a song called “Sober,” famously dated Jonas, her Camp Rock co-star, and once described falling in love with him and kissing him for the first time on camera.

But, Billboard reported, she said the relationship didn’t last beyond a couple months when they were teenagers. Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, has said Joe and Demi’s relationship was “complicated.”

Nick Jonas has also tweeted about Demi:

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Demi Was Unconscious When Paramedics Arrived at Her Hollywood Hills Home

According to TMZ, Demi Lovato was “unconscious” when paramedics arrived at her Hollywood Hills home. People Magazine then reported that Demi Lovato is “okay and stable,” per a source. However, People has now removed the word okay, without explanation, and is just reporting that Lovato is stable. Daily Variety also reported that a source says Lovato is in stable condition.

Kerissa Webb Dunn, Demi’s aunt, wrote that Demi was “awake and responsive” on Facebook, according to TMZ. That post could not be found on her public Facebook page, though. “PLEASE PLEASE pray for my sweet niece DEMI LOVATO. She has been hospitalized and needs everyone’s prayers desperately!!!! PLEASE PRAY she pulls through,” the top post on Webb Dunn’s Facebook page read shortly after that TMZ report. The page identifies her as a flight attendant and Co-director at Demi Lovato Charity Boutique. However, a short time later, Dunn either privatized or deleted the post because it was no longer visible on her public page. Here’s a screenshot:

People who saw the initial post on Facebook claim on Twitter that it read in full: “Demi is awake and responsive- Thank God!! Thank you for your prayers and please continue praying for her full recovery both short and long term.” However, that could not be confirmed. Fox News reported that a source says Demi is “recovering” and “stable.” Lady Gaga tweeted that Demi is alive.

Lovato’s hospitalization was initially reported by TMZ as a heroin overdose. The site updated its initial story to report that Lovato had suffered an “apparent heroin overdose” and later reported it wasn’t a heroin overdose, per a source close to Demi’s family, without specifying what it was. People Magazine reports that a source says it wasn’t heroin.

TMZ posted a story that clarified, “law enforcement sources involved in the case told us it was an apparent heroin overdose, but the source close to Demi says no.”

The Reported Overdose Occurred at a Home in the Hollywood Hills & TMZ Says Demi Was Given Narcan

TMZ provided the first details of what had happened to Lovato, writing, “Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.” The heroin overdose reports have terrified fans, who are wondering if Demi is dead or alive, and who are hoping for the best case scenario: That the singer will be OK.

The site then updated its story to read, “Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We’ve confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills.” Here is the emergency dispatch audio. In it, Demi is described as “unconscious,” although not by name.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, Narcan or Naloxone “is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.”

The TMZ reports came before People Magazine reported that Demi is not dead and is in fact stable.

Celebrities have joined in those wishing Demi well.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

In the wake of the reports, the Fox Broadcasting Company announced that “a Tuesday episode of Beat Shazam featuring Lovato as a guest appearance would be replaced with another new episode,” reported The Hollywood Reporter, which quoted Fox as saying, “Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.” The episode was filmed in 2017.

CNN cited a source close to Demi’s family as saying Lovato “has been hospitalized after suffering an apparent drug overdose.”

According to Live Nation, “Demi Lovato will not perform Thursday night in Atlantic City as part of the city’s beach concert series.”

According to Page Six, the Los Angeles Fire Department “confirmed that emergency personnel received a call at 11:22 a.m. local time and responded to a residence on Lovato’s block shortly after. The fire department said that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the department had responded to a “medical emergency” at a home on Lovato’s block at 11:40 a.m. Los Angeles time, reported Page Six.