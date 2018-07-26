Jonathan Copeland Jr: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonathan Copeland Jr. has been named as the suspect accused of fatally shooting Milwaukee police officer Michael Michalski Wednesday evening on Milwaukee’s north side.The shooting happened near the corner of 28th and Wright in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood, according to Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Police responded to a call about a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations Wednesday afternoon. Officers approached and encountered the suspect entering a residence before shots were fired at officers. During the exchange, “one of our members was injured,” Morales said.

Here’s what you need to know about Copeland and the incident that ended with the death of a Milwaukee police officer.

1. Jonathan Copeland Jr. Has Been Identified As The Suspect Who Allegedly Shot & Killed Officer Michael Michalski Wednesday Evening

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel released the name of the suspected shooter: Jonathan C. Copeland Jr., 30, of Milwaukee. Copeland was taken into custody in the 2400 block of N. 28th St. on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, according to arrest logs.

A warrant was issued for Copeland’s arrest May 18 after he was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, court records show.

Morales said during a press conference than Copeland was being investigated for parole violations, possession of heroin, and domestic abuse charges when he opened fire on police officers.

Morales said that Copeland has a long, extensive juvenile and adult record, and was considered one of the top 10% of dangerous criminals that threatened Milwaukee, prompting Morales to form the Special Investigations Unit that the fallen officer was a part of.

2. A Witness Claims the Suspect Yelled “I’m Not Going Back to Jail” Before Opening Fire on Police Officers

A witness gave an account of what happened to Fox 6, claiming Copeland allegedly yelled “I’m not going back to jail,” before unleashing a spray of bullets on responding police officers.

“Apparently it was a stop, and the guy hopped right out of the car and he’s like ‘I’m not going back to jail,’ and he got to shooting out the gate. Just got to shooting. And not only did he hit the officer, but he hit other innocent bystanders that was in the area. As of now, the officer, it don’t look like he’s in great condition right now. It don’t look like he’s gonna make it, to be honest. I stay right there on the corner, so I actually seen everything unfold from beginning to last. It was on the next block. I don’t know if they was getting ready to run into his house, or if it was just a traffic stop, but you could see the man get right out the car and just get to shooting and yelling ‘I’m not going back to jail. Y’all going to have to kill me.”

The witness continued: “We need to address this problem that’s going on in this city of Milwaukee — because if it’s not a death, it’s either a car accident, it’s either a robbery and it’s getting to the point where everybody needs to sit down as a community and address what really needs to be addressed because this is not the Milwaukee that I grew up in. This is not the Milwaukee that I know. This is chaos. Every day — chaos. And it doesn’t make any sense, and it’s about the community standing up and giving the community resources and things that they need to keep their life going in the right track.”

3. Michael Michalski Was “Way Too Young To Die” Who Loved His Wife & Child & Gave His Life Serving Others

Michalski worked with the Milwaukee Police Department for 17 years before his life was cut short on July 25. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Michalski received a merit award in 2017 for Excellence in Police Service. Michalski was also member of the Special Investigations Division with the MPD and court records show he was a bicycle officer last year during a case.

Pat Michals, Michalski’s sibling, wrote an emotional tribute on Facebook: “My brother was way too young to die today. He loved his wife and son very much. He gave his life serving others and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Love you Michael.”

The Whitewater Police Department posted a tribute to Michalski as well, saying the department was heartbroken at the news of another fallen officer in the area.

“The City of Whitewater Police Department is deeply saddened by a second death, in as many months, of an on-duty City of Milwaukee Police Officer. Officer Michael Michalski, a 17 year veteran, died Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a suspect in the City of Milwaukee. The loss of our colleague is a terrible tragedy and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and co-workers. Please keep them in your prayers.”

4. Michalski Was Shot Down in Cold Blood While Answering a Call About a Suspect Wanted on Gun & Drug Violations

Morales released an update around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday confirming that the officer, a 17-year veteran of the department and friend of the chief, had died as a result of his injuries.

“I’m saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today. This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine,” Morales said.

Michalski was a member of the Special Investigations Division and were looking for a man wanted on gun and drug violations, according to police. Morales said the incident unfolded after a check for a suspect became violent. Officers approached and encountered the suspect entering a residence before shots were fired at officers.

Sources tell TMJ4 Michalski was hit twice in the shooting. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

A court case that Officer Michalski was named back in 2015 highlights the difficult and dangerous situations he had previously encountered on the job, as well as how police work can sometimes find itself questioned in the court system. In this case, Michalski and his partner were investigating shots fired and encountered and arrested a man with a gun in his pocket, but the courts said they didn’t have reasonable suspicion to stop him, questioning whether Michalski and his partner unlawfully “seized” the suspect.

5. The Shooting Comes Mere Months After The Death of Another Officer Who Died After Crashing His Vehicle While Pursuing a Suspect

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of a Milwaukee police officer, Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after he crashed his vehicle while pursuing a reckless driver.

“He laid down his life protecting his friends, the citizens of Milwaukee,” Senior Pastor Jason Webb told mourners gathered for Irvine’s funeral service Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He laid down his life for me as a resident of Milwaukee in Sherman Park,” Webb said. “And even though I never met him, he was my friend because he made the greatest sacrifice for me and all of Milwaukee’s residents.”

Before Irvine, the MPD hadn’t had an officer die in the line of duty since 1996. On Saturday, September 7, 1996, Officer Wendolyn Tanner was shot and killed during a foot chase of a known felon and parole violator that he and his partner were attempting to arrest.