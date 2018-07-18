Jorge Sanchez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jorge Sanchez lost his life Tuesday afternoon when two small planes from a Miami flight school crashed in midair over the Everglades in West Miami-Dade. At least three people were killed in the crash, with the possibility of a fourth victim still under investigation.

The crash, which the Federal Aviation Administration placed about nine miles west of Miami Executive Airport, involved a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172, according to the Miami Herald. Police confirmed at least three deaths and are investigating whether a fourth person was killed. They believe the planes were piloted by flight instructors, but did not release the identities of the victims.

Jorge Sanchez, a 22-year-old certified flight instructor from Dean International, was identified by his brother, Julio Sanchez, who confirmed Tuesday night that his brother was killed in the crash.

Here’s what you need to know about Jorge Sanchez and the crash that took his life:

1. Rescuers Are Searching For a Fourth Victim After News Broke that the Crash May Have Been Between Two Pilots Teaching Two Flight Students

INCIDENT: 3 people have been killed and a 4th is missing after a Piper Pa-34 and Cessna 172 collided in mid-air over the Florida Everglades today. Both flights were out of Miami Executive (KTMB) and belonged to Dean International Flight School. https://t.co/jbNYj03PLH | Pic MDPD pic.twitter.com/0wHd17WMXY — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) July 17, 2018

Although there are three confirmed fatalities from the crash, detectives are looking for a fourth victim due to the fact that the two pilots were thought to be training two students when the crash occurred.

“Preliminary information that is coming into our homicide detectives is that the two planes were possibly training, which leads us to believe that you have a pilot and a trainer or trainer and a student, and in another plane a trainer and student,” Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta stated.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez confirmed that both planes belonged to Dean International, a flight school based at Executive Airport with a long history of incidents.

A video captured by Daniel Miralles, a bystander watching from nearby, shows debris raining down from the sky shortly after the crash took place.

2. Sanchez Was Returning From a 50 Mile Flight to Another Airport With a Student When the Crash Took Place

Nervous friends and family of the pilots at Dean International waited anxiously for news while rescue crews continued to search the crash site Tuesday evening. Rescue crews hauled in industrial lighting just before 6 p.m., suggesting the investigation would last long after the sun set, the Miami Herald reports.

Bystander Michael Coppo stood outside the flight school with other anxious loved ones, waiting for information about Sanchez, “an old friend he met in Miami Dade College’s aviation program,” according to the Miami Herald.

“Coppo said Sanchez was on a ‘cross-country trip,’ meaning he was traveling 50 nautical miles to another airport with a student and then returning,” the Miami Herald reports. Coppo said Sanchez left at 9 a.m. and should have been back by 1 p.m., around the time of the crash.

Coppo told the Miami Herald that he and Sanchez flew together for at least 100 hours when he attended Dean. Coppo stopped flying about a year ago.

3. Sanchez Was Just Months Short of Reaching the Federally Mandated 1,500 Hours of Flight Before He Could Apply at a Regional Airline

According to Miami Herald, Sanchez’s black Ford Mustang still sat in the parking lot outside of the school, sporting a “I’d Rather By Flying” license plate frame. His brother Julio told reporters that he was only four or five short months away from reaching the required 1,500 hours worth of flying time that aspiring pilots must have before applying to a regional airline, according to federal law.

“In his mind, he was a pilot the minute he was born,” Sanchez told the Miami Herald.

According to the Miami Herald, the younger Sanchez began training to be a pilot while still enrolled in high school, and went on to pursue his dream at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College after graduation. He then went on to receive his private, commercial and instructor’s pilot licenses at Miami-Dade College, according to his brother. Julio Sanchez, who is also a pilot, told the Miami Herald that he will continue to train in honor of his brother’s memory.

“He was on his way to accumulating all the hours toward his goal. It was his and my dream, the road map we were both taking,” said Julio, 28. “I was following in his footsteps. And I’ll continue in his honor.”

4. Sanchez Posted Several Pictures of Himself Flying Planes, Sitting in the Cockpit & Posing Next to Plane Engines on His Facebook Profile

Sanchez was enrolled at George T. Baker after attending high school at South Dade High School, according to his Facebook profile. His profile is filled with pictures of himself doing what he loves: flying. He is seen proudly flying a plane in one profile picture, sitting in the cockpit in another, and standing next to what looks like the engine of yet another plane.

“When are you gonna start flying jets man?” a friend asked in the comments of Sanchez flying a plane. “When I get 1500 hours,” Sanchez replied. He was only a few months short of reaching those 1,500 hours before his death.

Sanchez also posted pictures of his black Ford Mustang, a table filled with rifles and handguns in another, and a picture of himself doing tricks on a motorcycle, all things that Sanchez appeared to enjoy doing in his free time.

5. Dean International Has Been Linked to Several Plane Crashes & Incidents Over the Last Decade, With Another Student Dying Just Last Year

Plane crash lands in Key Biscayne. Tried PBI landing. Plane linked to school that had deadly everglades crash last week. (Per @Hymenroth22) pic.twitter.com/uqx5AhDMUP — Chris Stewart (@CStewartTheNow) July 14, 2017

Dean already had a history of accidents before Tuesday’s crash. According to the Miami Herald, last May, a Cessna 152 from Dean went down in the Everglades, putting two people in the hospital.

A year before, a Cessna 172 that left Dean International crash-landed in Key Biscayne, just one week after yet another Cessna 152 “with a student pilot flying solo” crashed in the Everglades, according to the Miami Herald. The student pilot also died.

TAKE A LOOK! This plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne overnight. Officials say the 2 people on board are okay. NTSB & FAA investigating @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XC7WLNkbCF — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) July 14, 2017

And that’s not all. According to the Miami Herald, “FAA records showed more than two dozen accidents and incidents from 2007-2017.”

Staff at Dean were reluctant to speak with reporters, and one woman in a Dean uniform threatened to have reporters arrested who were trying to interview students and staff, the Miami Herald reports. The school eventually had a Miami-Dade police officer sit in a car across from the Dean parking lot to bar reporters from entering the property.