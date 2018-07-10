Juliette Moore & Isaiah Cormier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teen Juliette Moore learned how to do CPR in June. To say it came in handy in early July would be a vast understatement.

Saturday while camping in Colorado, rain clouds forced Moore and her longtime boyfriend Isaiah Cormier into the safety of the tent. Or so they thought. There was a flash.

Moore’s boyfriend Isaiah Cormier was struck by lighting. Likely perilously close to death, Moore reacted quickly; she called 911 and then performed CPR — twice.

“I was going to die, she brought me back,” Cormier, 18, told local news media.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hiding From Rain in their Ruby Gulch, Colorado Encampment, The Couple Thought Their Tent Was a Safe Haven

In a valley called Ruby Gulch near Cooper Mountain outside Boulder, Moore and Cormier noticed dark clouds roll in and when the rain began, they sought shelter from the storm inside their tent.

Juliette told the Denver Post she saw a “bright flash of light” and soon realized what happened: Isaiah was struck by lightning and was not breathing. She phoned 911 and then began performing CPR on Isaiah.

CBS Denver reported Juliette did one round of CPR and “…he came back and started gasping” only to stop breathing again. She performed a second round of the life-saving technique. Isaiah was back but not out of the woods.

She told local media there was a moment when she was performing CPR that she thought, “…Not yet. I’ve got too much to do with this person. I got a lot of stuff I need to do with you so you’re not allowed to leave yet.”

2. Breathing But Still Needing Medical Care, She Got Him to Their Car & Raced to Meet Rescue Workers

It’s not clear if Cormier was able to walk but Moore was able to get him into their vehicle and drive calmly and purposefully to meet rescue workers on the highway who were en route to the couple in response to Moore’s 911 call made before she began performing life-saving measures. She’s 18.

Cormier was rushed to a Boulder hospital, and was soon transferred to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, according to the AP.

A couple of days later, after being released from the hospital, with a small red scar media reported was the lighting entry point and still sore from his close call, Cormier told a reporter, “I was going to die. She brought me back.”

3. Moore Learned CPR Just a Few Weeks Before She Saved Cormier’s Life & Encourages Others to be Trained

It’s not clear when she added to her Instagram profile the link to the Red Cross CPR ‘Take a Class’ web page where the agency offers training classes, which cost about $20, but Moore is clearly now an advocate for the life-saving procedure she likely didn’t realize she’d be using to save her boyfriend following a lightning strike that nearly killed him.

“If I hadn’t had to do that a month ago, I’m not sure how it would have turned out. I think everyone should learn now,” she told local Denver media.

Moore took the CPR class at her local YMCA. And was grateful for what she learned.

“He wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t felt so confident in the skills (the Y) taught me. I cannot express my gratitude to you enough. Thank you so much for taking the time to teach these skills to people,” she was quoted as saying.

Juliette Moore took a CPR class at our Y a few weeks ago. On Saturday, she saved her boyfriend's life after he had been struck by lightning. https://t.co/QHfDa3zqW4 — YMCA Boulder Valley (@YMCABV) July 10, 2018

The Red Cross offers CPR for people who need the course as a job requirement and for people that “want to know how to keep your loved ones safe.” Classes can be taken in person at several hundreds locations nationwide or online.

4. A Longtime Couple, Cormier Posts Nature Photography on His Instagram & a Recent Post May Have Been a Portent

Beautiful Sky tonight A post shared by Zai Cormier (@isaiahcormier) on May 13, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT

“A beautiful sky tonight,” Cormier captioned his photo of lighting in Boulder in mid-May. The multi-image post includes a video of lighting and two striking photos of the weather phenomena.

Moore and Cormier appear to have been dating for several years as there are a number of photos of the couple, and in particular, images of the three proms they attended in the above multi-picture post.

The couple also are well-traveled and recently went to New York City, took in Broadway show, ‘Hamilton,’ and visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On Cormier’s social media, there’s photos of the two camping, hiking, canoeing and doing other wholesome outdoor activities; a carefree-looking couple that had a brush with death.

5. A Few Dozen People Are Killed by Lightning Every Year Making it a Very Rare Event. Cormier Was Lucky Moore Was Prepared to Save Him

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “lightning strikes the earth more than 8 million times” a day and though the “risk of being struck is low,” the danger can be deadly serious: “During 2003–2012, lightning caused an average of 35 deaths per year in the United States.”

The CDC says “giving first aid to lightning strike victims while waiting for professional medical attention can save their lives. It is safe to touch a lightning strike victim. People struck by lightning do not carry a charge.” The CDC says take four steps. First, call 911. Next, “assess” what’s happened because lighting can be a continued danger so one might need to move a victim. Then, “respond” quickly because a lightning strike can cause a heart attack so checking for a pulse and to see if the person is breathing and if they’re not, start CPR. Easier said than done if no one knows how to do that; in this cases, Moore was prepared. And then finally, resuscitate, or try to. Moore did that on her second try.

Prom Year 3 Bby A post shared by Zai Cormier (@isaiahcormier) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Cormier told CBS Denver he’s “…very thankful for her, very happy that she is in my life.”