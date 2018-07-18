Jurrell Casey Contract & Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jurrell Casey, defensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, plans to take a knee in protest during the national anthem this season, and told CNN that he will pay any fine that he receives regardless of the consequences, according to the Tennessean.

“I’m going to take my fine,” Casey told CNN. “It is what it is, I ain’t going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do. If they want to have these battles between players and organizations, this is the way it’s going to be.

“At the end of the day we got to do a job,” Casey said. “But I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up.”

What will this mean for the future of Casey and the Titans? The Titans recently signed Casey to a four-year, $60.4 million contract extension last season. Here’s what you need to know about Casey’s contract, net worth, and future with the Titans:

1. Casey Plans to Continue to Protest Racial Inequality in the United States, Regardless of the Consequences

Players have been protesting racial inequality and police brutality against minorities during the national anthem for two seasons now, since former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting and then kneeling during the anthem over the 2016 preseason.

This year, the NFL passed a rule stipulating that players must stand to show respect for the flag during the national anthem or remain in the locker room if they want to avoid being fined for protesting. Casey has already been quietly protesting by raising his fist in the air during the anthem for the last two years, and plans to continue to do so this season.

Casey told CNN that he had not spoken to coach Mike Vrabel or any of his teammates about the decision, but believes that players will continue protesting this season.

“Around the NFL, guys are definitely not happy about it,” Casey said. “I feel it’s not right, I don’t think it was a good decision for the NFL to come up with that ruling. But they have their reasons for what they’ve done.”

2. Casey Believes that Kaepernick Deserves to Continue Playing for the NFL, Despite The Controversy Surrounding His Actions

Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a job with another team since he started protesting, has filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion. Casey said Kaepernick deserves to have a team sign him.

“I think he definitely deserves it,” Casey said. “For all these trash quarterbacks you see that get a shot, that come in and sit on the bench all day, you got a starting quarterback that’s out there that can go out there and play.

“You know he has the skill set to be a starting quarterback, and you hold him out just because he is speaking his mind. At the end of the day it speaks (volumes) on what these people really think about you.”

3. Casey Was Signed for a $60.4 Million Contract Extension in 2017 to Continue Playing for the Titans

The Titans’ defensive lineman reached an agreement in July, 2017 on a four-year, $60.4 million contract extension.

According to the Bleacher Report, “Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported details of the new deal, which includes $40 million in guaranteed money for the defensive end, who had two years left on his prior contract.”

The Titan’s selected Casey in the third round of the 2011 draft, and he has played in 94 of a possible 96 regular-season games, according to the Bleacher Report, earning him the title of a “highly durable” player for the team.

4. The Titans Decided to Offer Casey a New Deal Because He is a “Unique Player” & Has Earned Multiple Pro Bowl Invitations

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told the team’s official website that the front office decided to offer Casey a new deal because Casey is a “unique player.”

“It is rare to do a contract extension early in this business,” Robinson told the senior editor of the Titans’ official website, Jim Wyatt. “But Jurrell is a unique player in that he was drafted here, has already done an extension with the team, is a standout in our community, and has earned multiple Pro Bowl invitations. We are happy to have him as a Titan for many years to come.”

Casey has served as Tennessee’s more reliable defender over the past six years, according to NFL.com. He’s piled up 33 sacks since being drafted in 2011, making the contract an easy sign for the team to pull together.

5. Casey’s Net Worth Stands at $15 Million, With a Contract Through 2022

As of 2018, Casey is under a contract to earn a salary of $15 million, according to The Squander. His contract extends to 2022, with a total compensation of $13 million in 2019, $13 million in 2020, and $14 million in 2021 and 2022, according to the Squander.

According to Over the Cap, “Jurrell Casey signed a four year contract extension worth $60,400,000 million with the Tennessee Titans on July 29, 2017. Casey received a $8,000,000 signing bonus, $4,000,000 roster bonus in 2017; fully guaranteed salary in 2017, and partial salary in 2018. The remainder 2018 salary, 2019 salary, and 2020 salary are guaranteed for injury only at the time of signing. Salaries vest to full guarantees on the 5th day of each league year. Casey can earn up to $500,000 in additional bonuses for 46 man game day active status. Casey had two years remaining on his last contract when this extension was signed.”

NFL rookies generally earn between $400,000 and $600,000 annually. Some of the highest level players can earn up to $50 million or more. The National Football League salary cap is nearly $170 million, the Squander reports.