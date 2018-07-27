Justin Langdon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Investigators in Indiana have released the names of three people shot to death in Henry County, Indiana. The coroner says the family members included Justin Langdon, his wife Amanda Langdon and their 8-year-old daughter Kendall. Deputies are investigating the case as a double murder-suicide.

1. Law Enforcement Officers Were Called Out to the Home Around 10:30 Thursday Night

Emergency responders responded to the home around 10:30 p.m. July 26. The caller told dispatchers that two victims had been shot. But Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle said when they arrived on scene, they found three people with gunshot sounds.

Investigators say Justin Langdon killed his wife Amanda and daughter Kendall. The body of the 8-year-old girl was found inside the garage. The coroner revealed Amanda and Justin’s bodies were found near the garage. They are investigating the case as a double-murder suicide.

Deputies are looking into whether the shooting happened during some kind of argument. Neighbors told investigators that they were under the impression that Justin and Amanda had recently separated. Justin Langdon did not have a criminal record.

2. The Sheriff Described a Phone Call That Appeared to be With Justin Langdon

It’s unclear exactly when Justin Langdon allegedly shot himself. According to local TV station WTHR, Sheriff McCorkle explained in detail the 911 call. The caller reported the shootings of two family members, leading to the assumption that it had been Justin Langdon on the phone.

The caller said that once law enforcement arrived, he would take his own life. Sheriff McCorkle explained that when deputies arrived at the scene, that’s what happened. But the sheriff did not specifically confirm whether the deputies were actually present when Langdon allegedly pulled the trigger.

3. The Sheriff Became Emotional When Talking About the Death of the Little Girl

Reporter Alyssa Raymond from TV station WTHR posted video of Sheriff McCorkle discussing the case with reporters. He became emotional when talking about the death of 8-year-old Kendall.

“This is the second one of these cases where children are taken, and I don’t understand why the innocent have to die and it breaks your heart. For those of us who are parents and grandparents it’s tough. It’s a tough case.”

The other case he was referencing was a double-murder suicide that happened in August 2015. The previous case happened in the town of Knightstown. 48-year-old Joseph Horn was accused of killing his two children, an 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. He then shot and killed himself. According to Fox59, Horn’s wife had filed for divorce two weeks before the shootings.

4. Kendall’s School District May Provide Counselors Once Classes Begin

Kendall Langdon was just 8-years-old. She would have started third grade at Shenandoah Elementary School. The administrators are reportedly considering bringing in counselors to talk to students and teachers.

Superintendant Ron Green told the Herald Bulletin that the school principal, a social worker and himself were discussing how best to move forward. He told the publication, “Families and schools should never have to face this, but, unfortunately, we do. Our hearts are with everyone involved, especially Kendall’s friends who have survived this.”

5. The Shootings Happened in a Tiny Town East of Indianapolis

The Langdon family lived in a rural area of Henry County, Indiana off of North Mechanicsburg Road. The nearby town of Shirley has a population of just over 830 people, according to the 2010 census. Shirley is about 40 miles east of Indianapolis.

The sign leading into the town of Shirley describes the community as a welcoming place. It reads, “Friendliness lives here, you’ll only be a stranger once.”