Kavanaugh References “Coach K” in Supreme Court Nomination Acceptance Speech

Kavanaugh References “Coach K” in Supreme Court Nomination Acceptance Speech

  • Published
  • Updated

Coach K has been nominated to the Supreme Court! No, it’s not Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. The longtime basketball icon has coached the Blue Devils since 1980 and is widely known by his popular nickname. Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. Circuit Court made a joke about the nickname during his speech accepting the nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has coached his daughter’s basketball teams for the past 7 years. He triggered a laugh from the audience when he playfully admitted “the girls on the team call me Coach K.” And he may not have achieved the same level of success on the court as the other Coach K, but Kavanaugh did boast about his girls’ team. He boasted, “I am proud of our Blessed Sacrament team that just won the city championship.” Kavanaugh did not mention whether he could continue coaching if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

As for Duke’s “Coach K,” he has not yet commented on Kavanaugh’s reference to him. Coach Krzyzewski has a long list of victories at Duke, leading the men’s team to 5 NCAA championships and 12 Final Fours. His antics on the court have inspired dozens of memes over the years. It remains to be seen if Judge Kavanaugh will inspire the same kind of pop culture fandom.

Getty/PinterestCoach K memes

Read More
,

1 Comment

1 Comment

Our advice to Trump and Thresa May 💇on NATO,, Trump is inexperienced,,,

Dear mr.trump,
Happy journey to NATO meeting.
God bless you
God bless your efforts.
Don’t forget NATO in the past came to you when you called them.
NATO worked with AMERICA or American forces ,,,
All the way sudden ,,
It is not good to detach NATO ,,.
or ,
Thinking no use of NATO.
Even a cup of water ,,Jesus said God will remember,,,
Tell clearly they have to pay the pending payment,, money,,
Do not opt to get out of NATO,,
Our same advice to UK,,,
It is good to allow NATO countries trade in USA and UK or Canada,,,
CHINA is a new threat,,,
China is growing very fast ,,
If USA is not friendly with NATO countries ,,, China or Japan or India will take USA “s position,,,
USA and UK or Canada must be patents to NATO countries,,
Please Love them ,,,
Please love them for God’s sake,,,
Please Love them ,, support them ,,
Because they helped you in the past ,,,
AMERICA ,the great America can do anything without the help of NATO or Russia,,
Or they may be little,
But ,your support to NATO countries is a help ,,
A moral support,,
A moral help ,,
is help like a help to the poor,,,
Help to a fellow CHRISTIAN,,,
TRUMP must know this,,
TRUMP must be taught on this ,,,
Where is Congress????
Where are senators ?
Where is the speaker ?
Where are democrats?
Where are ex PRESIDENTS ?
Are they all sleeping ?
___________”_____________________________
😊😶😉
Watch TRUMP,,,
Watch Trump foreign policy ,,,
TRUMP may work for the interests of Russia or CHINA,,,,
✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓
_______________________________________
When you (USA) vocate ,,, NATO countries,,
Or
When you ask NATO countries vocate USA or UK ,,
Naturally you are paving way for CHINA fill our(USA or UK or Canada ),,,, place,,
Support industries of NATO countries in USA and UK,,
UK and USA or Canada must invest or trade with NATO countries,,,
It is like help to those NATO countries,,
Please ,,
Do not leave them (NATO countries),,like orphans,,,
God bless you ,,
God bless Trump,,
USA is a parent to NATO countries,,
Congress must advise this Trump ,,,
TRUMP must not be allowed to take any new decisions that affect USA and NATO countries relations,,,
TRUMP is an Russian agent ,,,
USA Congress must control Trump ,,,
Otherwise Trump will make everything a mess,,,
TRUMP is inexperienced,,,
NATO countries are USA friends or allies,,,
Trump acts for the interest of Russia and China,,
TRUMP must be stopped,,,from passing any comments on NATO countries relationship,,,
Congress of USA must watch Trump,,,,,,
is TRUMP acts in interests of Russia ?
Or ,
CHINA,,
USA Congress and people must watch this ,,,
Children are not a burden to parents ,,,
We want NATO countries friendly ,,
God bless NATO countries alliances with USA and Canada and UK ,, and USA people ,,,

Discuss on Facebook