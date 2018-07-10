Kavanaugh References “Coach K” in Supreme Court Nomination Acceptance Speech

"The girls on the team call me 'Coach K'": SCOTUS nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh discusses family life during announcement speech https://t.co/cze8lSrtok pic.twitter.com/6JHixSEwc8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 10, 2018

Coach K has been nominated to the Supreme Court! No, it’s not Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. The longtime basketball icon has coached the Blue Devils since 1980 and is widely known by his popular nickname. Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. Circuit Court made a joke about the nickname during his speech accepting the nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has coached his daughter’s basketball teams for the past 7 years. He triggered a laugh from the audience when he playfully admitted “the girls on the team call me Coach K.” And he may not have achieved the same level of success on the court as the other Coach K, but Kavanaugh did boast about his girls’ team. He boasted, “I am proud of our Blessed Sacrament team that just won the city championship.” Kavanaugh did not mention whether he could continue coaching if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

As for Duke’s “Coach K,” he has not yet commented on Kavanaugh’s reference to him. Coach Krzyzewski has a long list of victories at Duke, leading the men’s team to 5 NCAA championships and 12 Final Fours. His antics on the court have inspired dozens of memes over the years. It remains to be seen if Judge Kavanaugh will inspire the same kind of pop culture fandom.

