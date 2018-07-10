WATCH: Senator Kirstin Gillibrand Leads “Stand Against Kavanaugh” Chant

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of her leading a chant to “stand against Kavanaugh.” Gillibrand, an attorney and politician serving as the junior United States Senator from New York, led the chant shortly after President Trump announced Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee.

Senator Gillibrand leading a chant against Justice Brett Kavanaugh minutes after President Trump announced Justice Kavanaugh as his SCOTUS Nominee. Crowd chanting: "Stand Against Kavanaugh." pic.twitter.com/4QJtGg9Q4M — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 10, 2018

Gillibrand posted a series of tweets after Trump announced his nominee for the open SCOTUS position, urging her followers to “hold the line” and continue to contact their senators until they can elect a bipartisan nominee.

“Tell your senators to hold the line. Tell them to refuse to hold a hearing. Tell them not to confirm anyone until after the midterm elections – when we can recommend a bipartisan nominee. Call, and don’t stop calling. There’s too much at stake not to raise your voice right now.”

Gillibrand also posted her distrust of Kavanaugh, stating that he “can’t be trusted to safeguard rights for women, workers or to end the flow of corporate money to campaigns.”

President Trump just announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to the Supreme Court. One thing’s already clear from his record: He can’t be trusted to safeguard rights for women, workers or to end the flow of corporate money to campaigns. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 10, 2018

I stand by my pledge to vote no on President Trump’s nominee, because the American people deserve the opportunity to make their voices heard in November about this lifetime appointment. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 10, 2018

Gillibrand was born and raised in upstate New York, and currently serves as a junior United States Senator. Her website states that she ran for Congress in 2006, where she won a seat held by a long-term incumbent in a Republican district.

“Kirsten inherited a dedication to public service from her grandmother and mother, who served tirelessly in their community. After drawing inspiration from these strong role models and others, as a young lawyer in New York City, Kirsten decided that pursuing a path of helping others was how she wanted to live her life.

With a young son in tow, Kirsten ran for Congress in 2006 as an underdog, for a seat held by a long-term incumbent in a 2-1 Republican district. Undeterred, she won voters’ trust by calling for ethics reform, an end to the war in Iraq, and to cut health care costs through a Medicare-For-All proposal.”

Twitter users are rallying behind Gillibrand and her views on Kavanaugh, vowing to stand up for women’s rights and stand against the president’s SCOTUS nominee.

User Ed Krassenstein posted: “Now it is time for America to stand up for Women’s rights and stand against his SCOTUS pick! We must not be snowflakes! We must block this nomination. Thoughts an prayers won’t work.”

BREAKING: President Trump names Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court pick. Now it is time for America to stand up for Women’s rights and stand up against this SCOTUS pick! We must not be snowflakes! We must block this nomination. Thoughts and prayers won’t work!#SCOTUSPick — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2018

Another user expressed his concern about Kavanaugh, stating that “any American who is serious about defending the ACA, protecting the environment, saving the open internet and making sure that every in this country has the right to choose,” needs to fight the SCOTUS nomination.

Any American who is serious about defending the ACA, protecting the environment, saving the open internet, and making sure that every woman in this country has the right to choose needs to stand against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUSPick — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 10, 2018

Alliance for Justice claimed that Kavanaugh’s nomination would “definitively shift the balance of the Court and turn the clock back on our rights and liberties for the next generation.”

Outside #SCOTUS to stand against the nomination on Brett Kavanaugh. Confirming Kavanaugh would definitively shift the balance of the Court and turn the clock back on our rights and liberties for the next generation. #SaveSCOTUS #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/rzFGFMBpGy — Alliance for Justice (@AFJustice) July 10, 2018

Several other users showed support of Gillibrand’s chant, re-posting the video of the crowd loudly chanting “stand against Kavanaugh!”