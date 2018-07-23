Kyle Rufus Childers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The crime was described by a Texas sheriff as an “atrocious act — as bad as we have ever seen.”

After a few days of hunting the young career criminal, deputies arrested 25-year-old Kyle Rufus Childers. He stands accused of breaking a dog’s neck because it was annoying him and then throwing it in a Dumpster in a Parker County trailer park.

Childers is charged with ‘cruelty to a non-livestock animal causing death.’

Here’s what you need to know:

1.First the Dog Was Abandoned by Its Owner, Found Its Way Home & Then Was Killed by Childers, Police Say

Now charged by sheriff’s deputies with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, abandonment, Anthony West, 39, admitted he took his dog and left it alone at a nearby farm. West was arrested and charged July 18 and was released on what court records show was a recommended $2,500 bail.

West told deputies it had done damage at the trailer park and needed to get rid of it. Apparently assuming that a farm owner would take it in. Or hoped it would. Regardless, he didn’t care and left it to its own devices.

But the dog found its way back to the home it had known, the trailer park on North Farm Road 51.

A resident felt sorry for the dog and began to feed and care for it.

This week, the person saw Childers drag the dead dog to a Dumpster and throw it in.

Childers, 25, of Weatherford, Texas, said he’d killed the dog because it was annoying him.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said in a statement that the vicious murder of a dog was the worst he and his deputies have even seen. He called it “atrocious.”

2. Cops Brought the Dead Dog to a Vet Who Confirmed it Died From a Broken Neck

Parker Co Deputies searching for Kyle Rufus Childers of Weatherford in connection with the cruel death of a dog https://t.co/WT8tH68uyD pic.twitter.com/ls06b2KbH7 — 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) July 20, 2018

According to local media and a police statement, a local veterinarian X-rayed the dog to determine the cause and manner of death. Well at least the cause: a broken neck. If it was a human, the manner would be homicide.

Sheriff Fowler was quoted as saying, “This poor dog was first abandoned by its owner and ultimately met a gruesome death by the violent hands of another. He only knew love for a brief moment through a stranger who tried to care.”

The incident happened on Tuesday July 19. A warrant was issued for Childers but he was on the run.

He was finally arrested Saturday.

3.Like the Dog’s Original Owner Anthony West, Childers Was Charged With ‘Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal’ But With the Added ‘Causing Death’

West was charged similarly but with the added ‘abandonment.’

The charge Childers is facing could mean more jail time if convicted. Childers is being held in the Parker County Jail on $10,000 bail.

The Texas penal code is pretty clear. If you purposely kill a dog, what otherwise might be a class a misdemeanor, as is the case of abandonment with West should he be convicted of abandoning his dog, becomes a Texas state jail felony or a third degree felony. If convicted and in cases with special circumstances, a person found guilty could spend up to 10 years in prison and face $10,000 or more in fines.

Residents were outraged, and hurt.

“Heartbreaking, that poor dog!! A dog just wants love, is that so hard to do?? I hope they throw the book at this evil man!! 😢🐶😢,” one posted on the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

4. Childers is 25 & Has a Surprisingly Long Rap Sheet

The 6’ 2” 160-pound blue-eyed, brown hair young man, who also uses the alias Childress as a surname, has a list of offenses that range from a number of instances where he provided fake or false ID, public intoxication, and driving without a license.

But Childers has been charged with and convicted of some more serious crimes including theft of a firearm, burglary of a house, burglary of a car, and criminal mischief.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office and the Weatherford Police Department have had contact with Childers on a number of occasions.

He’s spent almost two years in jail on a number of different charges over the years in two or three month bids.

5. Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler Received the 2014 Humane Law Enforcement Award

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) honored Fowler with the 2014 Humane Law Enforcement Award “for his continuing efforts to pursue animal cruelty cases,” a press release reads.

Fowler broke up a cockfighting ring in 2010. Nearly 120 roosters were seized and the sheriff made 200 arrests. He also “oversaw an animal cruelty investigation, where a mother dog had been shot and her newborn puppies had been abandoned on the side of the road. Within 72 hours, the case resulted in an animal cruelty arrest stemming from the investigation.”

And Fowler fought for an abused pony, “whose owner was arrested on livestock cruelty charges after he left the pony wandering and severely injured.”

HSUS Texas State Director Katie Jarl said Fowler’s “passion and dedication to public service in Parker County truly extends to all creatures …addressing animal crimes is an important step in keeping a community safe for all residents – man, woman, child and animal.”