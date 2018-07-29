Lamont Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamont Johnson, 41, the ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach woman Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what the charge is in reference to. However, the date listed on his arrest form is the same date Gamboa was reported missing.

Speaking to Southside Daily, Virginia Beach Police stated that Johnson “was developed as a suspect in the missing person case of Bellamy M. Gamboa.”

The recovery location of Gamboa is still unknown at this time, according to Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Patrick Kane.

*This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gamboa Was Last Seen on July 1

Gamboa went missing on July 1. She was last seen at the Diamond Springs apartment complex. Her 2005 gold Ford Focus was found two days later, next to a dumpster.

A number of independent relief efforts were conducted to locate the missing mother of four. Three days after Gamboa was reported missing, the community searched the Lake Edward neighborhood and passed out fliers with Gamboa’s pictures.

“My level of worry is 100… She’s not posting anything, her phone is going straight to voicemail, no texts back, no replies, no kind of social media, nothing,” one friend told Wavy.com. Another added, “I want her to know that we love her and we’re going to look for her until the very end until we find her.”

Gamboa’s 16-year-old daughter, Cianna Gamboa-Gilliam, told the outlet, “She always contacts me and my brother and she’s always texting and calling all the time… So when she didn’t call or text it was a little weird.”

Two weeks after her disappearance, the FBI revealed that they believed Gamboa was abducted and ruled her disappearance “suspicious”.

2. Johnson Was Also Charged with Four Counts of Contribute to Deliquency

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office inmate website, Johnson was charged with two counts of contributing to the deliquency, abuse of child (July 2) and another two counts of the same charge on July 3.

According to Southside Daily, the charges are “related to specific events involving the children held in common” between Johnson and Gamboa.

At this point, there is no hearing information for Johnson. He is currently being held without bond.

3. He Told Reporters He Was ‘Concerned’ About Her Disappearance in Early July

An article dated July 5 reads, “Johnson declined an on-camera interview, but he says he doesn’t know where she went.”

He was also quoted as saying, “This is unlike her. I am concerned.”

Asked about the specifics of her disappearance, Johnson said that Gamboa left the apartment Sunday, July 1, after the two got into an argument.

4. He Is the Father of Her Twins

Johnson lived with Gamboa and is the father of two of her four children. Although Johnson and Gamboa were not dating at the time of her disappearance, they shared the apartment.

On July 5, the Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert (Ashanti Alert). On July 7, according to 13 News Now, Gamboa’s friend, Jeremy Gatbonton, organized a full-scale search in an attempt to locate Gamboa.

A news conference discussing the details of her disappearance was held on July 8.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Gamboa’s search costs had raised $8,215 as of Sunday afternoon.

5. There Is No Comment from Bellamy’s Family at This Time

Gamboa’s family has not issued a public comment about Johnson’s arrest.

The Virginia Beach mother would have celebrated her 40th birthday on July 16th. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor.

Gamboa’s family has created a Facebook page, BRING Bellamy HOME, which currently has over 4,474 followers. Celebrities, including comedian Marlon Wayans and Virginia Beach native rapper Pusha T. are just two of the handful of celebrities who hvae shared posts about Gamboa on social media.