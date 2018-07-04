Woman Climbing the Statue of Liberty on July 4th: ‘No Connection’ to Rise & Resist Protest

Liberty Island is being evacuated after a woman began scaling the State of Liberty on July 4. ABC New York reports that there could be more than one person involved.
Earlier on America’s Independence Day, a group was arrested for unfurling a banner reading, “Abolish I.C.E.,” reported NBC New York. In total, ten people were taken into custody. The station says that the climber has made it as far as the middle of the statue. The evacuation of the island is purely precautionary.
CBS New York reports that police on the scene are attempting to negotiate with the woman. If she does not come down of her own accord, officers will be required to repel down the monument to remove her.
The group Rise and Resist New York claimed responsibility for the banner. The group said on their Facebook page, “Rise and Resist was at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. Activists were arrested. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay.” The group said in a tweet that the woman climbing the statue is not related to their protest. Rise and Resist New York said, “The Climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today.”