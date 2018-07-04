Woman Climbing the Statue of Liberty on July 4th: ‘No Connection’ to Rise & Resist Protest

Island being evacuated of all tourists #statueofliberty pic.twitter.com/mkcPqBzdqE — Sarah Melv (@sarah_eyebrows) July 4, 2018

Liberty Island is being evacuated after a woman began scaling the State of Liberty on July 4. ABC New York reports that there could be more than one person involved.

BREAKING: Park Police says a woman is currently scaling the Statue of Liberty. She is about halfway up the monument. If she doesn’t willing come down, we are told police will have to repel down the monument to get her. Currently NYPD helicopter is hovering over scene. pic.twitter.com/Pa1Nt2K6Iy — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 4, 2018

Police trying to talk person off the statue. pic.twitter.com/hA5TW4ghcd — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) July 4, 2018

Earlier on America’s Independence Day, a group was arrested for unfurling a banner reading, “Abolish I.C.E.,” reported NBC New York. In total, ten people were taken into custody. The station says that the climber has made it as far as the middle of the statue. The evacuation of the island is purely precautionary.

Bottom left corner, he’s still there. We’ve all been evacuated to the docks. Happy Fourth pic.twitter.com/ooeevDFWR4 — Danny Owens (@HelloDannyOwens) July 4, 2018

CBS New York reports that police on the scene are attempting to negotiate with the woman. If she does not come down of her own accord, officers will be required to repel down the monument to remove her.

Rise and Resist is at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/nn2GHwYQIV — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

The group Rise and Resist New York claimed responsibility for the banner. The group said on their Facebook page, “Rise and Resist was at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. Activists were arrested. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay.” The group said in a tweet that the woman climbing the statue is not related to their protest. Rise and Resist New York said, “The Climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today.”