Maleka Jackson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maleka Jackson, a married mother from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named as the American woman who was killed in a tourist boat explosion in the Bahamas that also left other Americans injured, including a 22-year-old woman who lost both legs.

Videos and photos show the boat packed with tourists fully engulfed in flames after the explosion occurred on June 30, 2018. Several of the injured were from the same American family, the Schaffers, but only the American woman died. Her full name is Maleka Grimes Jackson.

1. Maleka Jackson Was on a Trip for Her Wedding Anniversary When the Boat Exploded

ABC News identified the deceased victim as Maleka Jackson and reported that Maleka was in the Bahamas with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary when the tragedy occurred.

Her father, Malvin Grimes, told ABC that Maleka Jackson and her husband, Tiran Jackson, “had booked the trip to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.” Tiran Jackson was also injured, as he suffered burns, ABC News reported. He’s being treated for his injuries in Miami, Florida.

The tragedy occurred on June 30, 2018 in the early morning hours as a charter tour boat transported 10 passengers and 2 crew. According to CNN, the 40-foot boat burst into flames near Barraterre island in the Exuma Cays.

Only the American woman died. Nine other people were injured.

2. Maleka Jackson Described Herself as a ‘Descendant of Wakanda’ on Facebook

On Facebook, Maleka Jackson referred to herself as MJ Jackson. “Live. Love. Laugh. Learn. Listen. Lead. I’m a Grimes. I’m a descendant of Wakanda 💞🖤💕I was here,” she said, referring to the fictional African utopia in the movie Black Panther. According to online records, Maleka Jackson has also lived in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Her Facebook page shows a love of travel, as her cover photo, from June 2018, is of the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Most of her other posts are inspirational sayings. “Do something today that your future self will thank you for,” read one.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, CNN reported.

3. A Young American Woman Also Lost Two Legs in the Explosion & Others Were Injured

Multiple members of an American family were also on the boat, and one, a 22-year-old woman named Stefanie Schaffer, lost both legs and is still hospitalized with severe wounds.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Stefanie and her family. “The Family wants everyone to know they are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support by so many of you. The kind words and prayers are very much needed and appreciated,” it reads. Stefanie’s mother Stacey is also injured with two fractured legs.

“The next challenge is to get Stefanie and Stacey to the U.S. for more medical care. Stefanie has not only suffered the loss of her lower legs, but needs surgery on her spine for an L1 lumbar disk fracture. Please keep the love and prayers for Stefanie. Stacey will also need surgery for her two fractured legs.”

The GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $32,000 to help the family, reads, “Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were traveling on vacation with their mother and stepfather, Stacey and Paul Bender. On Saturday June 30th the family joined a boat tour to enjoy the sights off the island of Exuma, located about 130 miles south of Nassau. The boat bursts into flames shortly after 9 a.m.”

The post continues, “Stefanie sustained life threatening injuries including a double amputation and remains in critical condition. Stacey suffered multiples broken bones and internal injuries. Paul and Brooke suffered bruises and cuts. Brooke and Stefanie’s father and Brother are traveling to be with them in the Bahamas, George and George Jr. We are raising funds for the medical and travel expenses. With the support of the family, we have launched a GoFundMe page, in hopes to raise $50,000.00. We know their expenses will far exceed this as this becomes a life long struggle for this family.”

4. Maleka Jackson Was the Mother of a Teenager & Officials Called It a ‘Sad Day for Our American Friends’

In addition to her husband, Maleka Jackson, who was 39-years-old, leaves behind a son. “The couple met in college at Tennessee State University and have a 13-year-old son together,” UK Daily Mail reported.

The tragedy shocked a member of Parliament for Exumas, Chester Cooper, who took to Facebook and said an American woman had died in the explosion.

“This is a sad day for Exuma and a sad day for our American friends. We are saddened and our hearts are hurting, but we will get through this together,” Cooper wrote on Facebook.

5. Videos Showed People Jumping In the Water as the Boat Burned

Video of the explosion’s aftermath has emerged. It was taken by a person in another boat. It shows people jumping “into the shallow water in an attempt to rescue passengers in the burning boat,” according to ABC News.

The explosion appeared to completely engulf the boat in flames as thick, black smoke pillowed into the sky. Sheila Jones and John Inman were named as other passengers on the boat, but they did not suffer serious injuries. Jones’ two sons were on the boat but also survived the explosion, according to UK Daily Mail.