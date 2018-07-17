Mara Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Model Mara Martin may have been selected as only one of sixteen finalists to walk the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami over the weekend, but she certainly stood out for one specific reason: she did the catwalk while breastfeeding her baby girl, Aria.

Martin has twice been Sports Illustrated’s ‘lovely lady of the day’. At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, she walked down the catwalk in a metallic gold, one-shouldered bikini, while her daughter Aria rocked noise-cancelling headphones. This isn’t the first time that fashion brands have worked to represent pregnant women and moms in their shows, but it is the first time a woman has literally been breastfeeding while strutting down the catwalk.

Martin, whose breastfeeding walk was a standout in a show that has been described as “body positive”, is a Michigan native and former collegiate athlete. Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Didn’t Think That Her Catwalk Should’ve Been a Big Deal

In a heartfelt post to Instagram the day after her catwalk appearance with her daughter, Aria, Martin wrote, “To be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽‍♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!!”

Martin continued, “Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!!”

2. She’s a Diehard Cavaliers Fan

Martin has repeatedly posted Cavalier-centric posts to her Instagram, showing her support and love for Lebron James, calling herself a member of #CavsNation despite being a Michigan native.

It’s unclear why Martin is a Cavaliers fan, given that she’s from Michigan, went to the University of Georgia, and is based out of Miami. Still, she’s posted her public support as early as 2016.

3. She’s Engaged to a Man Named John Ryan, & Has a Boxer Named Gus

Martin is engaged to a man named John Ryan, though her Instagram is far more focused on her Boxer, Gus, who she frequently posts both current and throwback photos of.

Martin recently posted a photo of Gus as a puppy, which was taken before she even had an iPhone. “When you have the cutest throwback Thursday of all time……” she wrote, adding a #disposablecamera hashtag to dispel any confusion about how the photo was taken.

Little is known of Martin’s fiancé John Ryan, who is also the father of her child, Aria. The two have been engaged since 2017, and Ryan reportedly lives in Ontario, Canada.

4. She Played Volleyball in College Before Transferring to the University of Georgia

According to Daily Entertainment News, Martin’s first two years of college were spent as a volleyball player at the University of Michigan, prior to her transfer to the University of Georgia.

In a collegiate interview, Martin said of her volleyball career, “I started playing volleyball in ninth grade because I love sports and loved to compete. After that year I fell in love with the sport and wanted to compete at a higher level. After my sophomore year in high school I started playing club and that is how I ended up playing at Michigan.”

Martin was also an all-star athlete at her high school, Catholic Central High School, having been voted Female Athlete of the Year, All-Region Volleyball Player of the Year, and having been a member of the All-State volleyball team from 2002-04. She received 12 varsity letters during her time in high school, meaning that she made varsity in three sports (track, volleyball and basketball) for all four years in high school.

5. A Huge Wave of Support For Martin Has Followed Her Runway Walk

In the wake of Martin’s runway walk, people have been taking to Twitter to commend her for normalizing the stigma of breastfeeding.

“Mara Martin walked the sports illustrated runway breastfeeding her daughter and that’s truly inspiring to some moms out there,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Of the decision to have Martin walk with her breastfeeding child, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day said, “It was very spontaneous.”

She explained, “When I was talking with the girls backstage prior to the show beginning, I saw that Mara’s baby was sleeping and peacefully nursing. I asked Mara if she would want to walk and continue to nurse. She said ‘Oh my gosh, yes! Really? Are you sure?’, and I said absolutely! I loved the idea to be able to allow Mara to keep nursing and further highlight how incredible and beautiful women are. For me, I nursed two babies myself, so I find it to be one of the most powerful things the female body can do. It was the easiest decision I have had to make in months.”