Marie Laguerre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marie Laguerre is the young French woman who told a man cat-calling her to “shut up.” He responded to her by hurling an ashtray at her (it narrowly missed) and then slapping her. The CCTV video of the encounter went viral. You can watch the video here.

Police are searching for the man who slapped LaGuerre. So far they have not found him.

France’s gender equality minister, Marlene Schiappa, applauded LaGuerre’s courage in sharing the video. “I would like to salute the courage of this young woman, Marie, who has positioned herself as a whistle-blower and this allows people who were skeptical on sexual harassment to see what it really looks like,” she said.

Laguerre, 22, is an architecture student who lives in the 19th arrondisement in Paris.

1. LaGuerre Was Walking Past a Cafe When A Man Starting “Calling Dirty Words” At Her. She Said Men Had Been Harassing Her All Month and She Was Fed Up

LaGuerre, 22, was heading home on the evening of July 24th. She’s the one in the video wearing a red dress — her anonymous attacker is wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and seems to be carrying something.

As Laguerre passed a cafe a man walking past her yelled some “dirty words” at her. LaGuerre was fed up. She told the French press that “this was not the first time, neither that day, nor that week, nor that month.”

So she said, “shut up.” And she kept on walking. The man was walking too, so she didn’t expect the man to hear her, but he did. He grabbed an ashtray off of one of the cafe tables and threw it at her head. It missed, but just barely. A moment later, he walked over to her. As she turned to face him, he slapped her, hard. You can see her head get knocked sideways in the video.

Laguerre said she was scared, but more than that, angry. She said that she could tell he was going to hit her — and she considered running — but she decided to stand her ground instead. She said in an interview that she was determined not to turn around, not to lower her gaze, and not to run away.

2. Laguerre Said She was “Traumatized” By the Attack But She Wanted to Publicize What Had Happened To Her

In an interview with Franceinfo, Laguerre said that she was “traumatized” by what had happened to her. She said she feels afraid to leave her apartment. She has taken time off of work, and she suffered from lingering contusions as a result of being slapped.

But Laguerre also said that she is determined not to be silenced. She told Parisien magazine, “I decided to talk about it and not to remain silent, in order to denounce the kind of thing that happens to all women. This happens to us every day, women talk about it. We can never talk about too much.”

She also made a formal complaint to the police department. They are searching for the man who slapped her but have not yet found him.

3. Laguerre Says She Is Grateful for Everyone in the Cafe Who Helped Her

When the attack first occurred, people in the cafe looked stunned. You can see it on the video: they don’t know quite how to react. But very quickly, one man picked up a chair and used it to scare Laguerre’s attacker away.

Laguerre added a note on her Facebook page to say that the people in the cafe were all kind to her. She said that when she came back later to the cafe — looking for witnesses who could help the police locate the man who hurt her — everyone was very helpful.

She wrote: “to all those who say that witnesses did not react properly: everything happened very quickly and they did not have time to understand the situation. The attacker was dangerous. After the assault, I came back and witnesses were of great support.”

Laguerre’s Facebook page filled up with supportive comments, in French and in English, congratulating her for standing up to her attacker.

4. Even Before The Attack, Laguerre Considered Herself Part of France’s Growing Me Too Movement

Back in October 2017, Laguerre posted a picture on her Facebook page of herself with the banner ME TOO: Stop Sexual Violence. In fact, Laguerre posted the banner twice, and then wrote, “the banner wasn’t supposed to be up twice but, oh well, we’ll never say it enough.”

The Me Too movement has not been as successful in France as it has in the US. Many French men and women call the movement “puritanical” and say they relish the culture of seduction. But more and more young women are talking about sexual violence and are posting ME TOO messages on social media.

Laguerre, 22, is an architecture student at the INSA (National Institute of Applied Sciences) in Rennes, widely considered to be one of the country’s top engineering schools.

5. France’s President Is Backing a Law to Fine People Who Harass Women on the Street

France’s president Emmanuel Macron has said he supports passing a law that would make it easier to fine men who harass women on the streets. The law could impose fines of up to 750 euros (around 875 dollars) on men who stalk, harass, or intimidate women in the street; the amount of the fine would depend on how severe the harassment was, and also on whether the man is a repeat offender.

The same law would require girls to be at least 15 years old before they can legally consent to sex.

The Senate has already passed the law, but it has not been formally implemented yet.