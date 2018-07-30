Mark Charles Barnett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala, Florida has been found guilty of a plot to bomb Target stores across the eastern part of the United States. A jury convicted 50-year-old Barnett July 30 on attempted arson and several other charges. Prosecutors say Barnett’s goal was to earn a profit by causing Target’s stock value to decrease.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Prosecutors Say Barnett Planned to Bomb Stores in Florida, Virginia and New York

Mark Barnett was indicted by a federal jury in the Middle District of Florida. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Barnett built at least 10 destructive devices. They were disguised “inside the packaging of common grocery items.”

He then delivered these explosive devices to an unnamed person. Barnett allegedly gave that person $10,000 with instructions to place the bombs on store shelves along the east coast.

The goal was to drive down Target’s stock prices. Mark Barnett planned to buy shares in the company once the value decreased, then wait for the stock to rebound. According to the Justice Department, Barnett told his supposed partner, “If someone has to die so that I can make some money, so be it.”

2. That Unnamed Person Was Actually a Confidential Informant for Investigators

Mark Barnett’s scheme did not go forward as planned. His supposed partner in the scheme was actually a confidential source. After receiving the explosive devices, that informant promptly handed them over to authorities.

Barnett was arrested on February 14, 2017. A federal grand jury indicted Barnett on June 20, 2018 and the guilty verdict was announced July 30.

3. Mark Charles Barnett Faces Up to Four Decades In Prison But This is Not His First Time Behind Bars

Mark Barnett was convicted by a federal jury on three charges:

• Attempted arson

• Possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act destructive device

• Making an unregistered NFA destructive device

Attempted arson carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Each of the destructive device charges carry sentences of up to 10 years behind bars. Mark Barnett will be sentenced on October 2017, 2018.

This is not Barnett’s first conviction. Barnett is a registered sex offender in Florida. He was previously convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and grand theft. He was released from state prison in 2013. He was also previously convicted on kidnapping charges in Mississippi.

4. The Bombs Were Powerful Enough to Have Killed People

Mark Barnett indicted by @USAO_MDFL after ATF Tampa, LEO partners discovered his plan to place IEDs in Target stores https://t.co/9x8zZ7S7mo pic.twitter.com/KDBAsBehoC — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2017

Mark Charles Barnett reportedly knew what he was doing when he built the bombs. Federal explosives experts studied the devices Barnett had made. They were disguised in the packaging of common grocery items.

The experts concluded that the homemade devices were powerful enough to have caused serious injury and death, as well as extensive property damage.

Barnett reportedly had enough materials to make subsequent bombs. Investigators found leftover bomb components during a search of his Ocala, Florida home. They also found pictures of the grocery items that he had turned into bombs on his cellphone and computer. These searches also revealed articles on Target stock options.

5. Mark Charles Barnett’s Plan Was to Buy Target Stock Cheaply and Cash In When the Value Rebounded

Mark Charles Barnett’s goal was not to kill people. His mission was to get rich quickly. Prosecutors said Barnett wanted to cause enough panic and uproar to prompt Target’s stock to drop substantially. He would then buy shares of the company, and then wait to profit off it once the stock rebounded from the scare.

Target is the second-largest department store retailer in the United States. Only Walmart is bigger. Investors reported lower than expected earnings in the first quarter of 2018, but that did not dramatically impact the stock value.

On July 30, Target ended the day with stock valued at $81.21 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had a considerable drop in the beginning of 2017. However, the value has consistently risen since August 2017.