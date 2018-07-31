Mark Roberts, Oregon Congressional Candidate, Calls Melania Trump a “Hoebag”

Mark Roberts, an Oregon independent congressional candidate, is under fire after calling the First Lady a “hoebag” in a bizarre series of Tweets while bickering with Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

On Monday, Roberts responded to Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk’s tweet about Melania Trump having “thirty-nine fewer staffers” dedicated to her than were employed under Michelle Obama. “The Oregon candidate for Republican incumbent Greg Walden’s seat immediately received backlash on the social network for the comment,” according to Newsweek.

Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

“There are thirty-nine fewer staffers dedicated to The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) than under Obama There are only five staffers dedicated to Melania Trump vs. forty-four staffers who served Michelle Obama,” Kirk tweeted Monday.

Roberts fired back with a tweet claiming the First Lady worked “by the hour,” followed by #thinkdirty and #hoebag, leading McCarthy to call on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ban Roberts from Twitter.

McCarthy jumped into the thread to call for Roberts’s account to be banned, tagging Dorsey in the process. “This attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP,” McCarthy tweeted.

.@jack this attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP. https://t.co/sIGO4ggeAM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 31, 2018

Several people jumped to the First Lady’s defense, with some even calling for Ms. Trump to sue Roberts, to which Roberts responded: “I invite that hosebag to sue me.”

I invite that hosebag to sue me. — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

Roberts faces Democrat challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Republican Greg Walden’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the November 6 election.