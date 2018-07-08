Mary Rose Trinidad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A father and his four daughters were killed in a car crash in Delaware Friday. His wife, the girls’ mother is the sole survivor and is hospitalized in serious condition. Her brother said she is “fighting for her life.”

State police said to lose four children in a crash is “unheard of.”

Audie Trinidad, 61, and his four daughters, Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and 14-year-old twins Melissa and Allison were all killed. Fifty-three-year-old Mary Rose Trinidad lived.

1. Traveling Home to New Jersey, the Family’s Minivan Struck a Car Involved in Another Crash. None of the Girls Were Wearing Seat Belts

Rest In Peace: Teaneck, New Jersey, resident Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and Melissa and Allison, both 13, were all killed when a wrong-way driver struck their minivan on a Delaware road Friday. The girls' mother was the only survivor 💔 pic.twitter.com/0oacjTseXH — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 7, 2018

The Trinidad family, from Teaneck, New Jersey, were driving in Townsend, Delaware when, police told local media, a Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling south crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle which caused the car to spin out. As that car settled on the median, the pickup truck was still moving southbound in the northbound lane and was struck by the Toyota Sienna minivan Trinidad was driving. He and his wife were wearing seat belts; authorities told local media that the girls in the back seat of the family vehicle were not belted.

Images of the vehicle show the roof cut away by first responders. All the girls died as did their father. The other drivers in the two other vehicles involved either sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released or were uninjured. The crash is under investigation.

2. Audie Trinidad Was a Postal Worker & His Wife Mary Rose, the Sole Survivor, is a Nurse

According to reports, Audie Trinidad worked for the United States Postal Service. His daughter Allison had a picture of him on her Facebook page from 2011.

Mary Rose Trinidad, who goes by Mary Rose Ballocanag on Facebook, is a nurse at Beth Israel Medical Center. Her social media page is sparse and just includes photos of her daughters and a minimal number of other posts.

In 2016, she shared a photo of her daughter’s with a man she identified as her father, the girls’ grandfather. “Missing Papa on Father’s Day,” she wrote.

The Trinidad girls from a 2013 photograph on their mother’s Facebook page.

A candle light vigil was held Saturday night in Teaneck. Reaction to the tragedy was one of heartbreak.

I join the Teaneck community in mourning in the wake of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of Teaneck father Audie Trinidad and his four daughters—Kaitlyn, Dana, Melissa, and Allison. https://t.co/w4EDCmEMtK — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) July 7, 2018

Mary Rose’s brother Joel Paul Mogol Ballocanag said his sister was “fighting for her life” and asked for prayers to be lifted.

3. Kaitlyn Trinidad, 20, Was a Nursing Student at College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx

According to her Facebook and Instagram social media pages, Kaitlyn was attending nursing school in New York City and was set to graduate in 2020.

From images she posted she was also involved in theater and dance. She was a New York Giants fan, liked the ‘Twilight’ series back when it was popular and was a Drake fan. Her Instagram page is set to private, but she had nearly 1000 followers, said she’d be graduating in 2020 and featured the flag of the Philippines in her profile.

4. Danna, 17 and 14-Year-Old Twins Allison & Melissa Were Teaneck Students

From a 2014 Facebook photograph, Danna Trinidad and her twin sisters Melissa and Allison are all smiles as a family celebration. Their older sister Kaitlyn shared dozens of pictures of her as a child and her with her siblings on her social media including many with her sister Danna as a baby.

Danna, also a New York Giants fan, read all the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ books when she was younger. And in what is now going to be most heartbreaking for Mary Rose, Danna posted a 6-minute long video of fireworks in Canada in around 2011 and her parents and other sibs can be heard talking.

Melissa Trinidad’s Facebook cover photo is a quote, one that is now heart-wrenching: “Dear God, Thank you for this beautiful life and forgive me if I don’t love it enough.” Twin sister Allison also has a Facebook page and it too is filled with what one might exepct: posts about going to the movies with friends and trips to amusement parks. And pictures with her sister.

4. The Filipino American Society of Teaneck New Jersey is Mourning the Trinidad Family Deaths

With lots of likes, loves and tears, the post by the Filipino American Society of Teaneck has asked for prayers for the extended family and for Mary Rose.

“The Lord took too many angels from us,” the FAST post reads.

5. A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For Funeral Costs & to Help Mary Rose

In a GoFundMe set up by Linda Douglas for Teaneck Familes and Friends, Douglas wrote that while it’s not clear what amount of support will be needed and the goal amount set at $10,000 has been exceeded four times over, “any assistance of any kind is greatly appreciated at this difficult time.”

“We have been in touch with a designated family member (Audie’s eldest brother and his wife) and they are in support of our continued efforts! We will be sure to post updates as they are received. Please continue to keep Mary Rose uplifted in prayer and all of their friends and family as well. So amazed by the number of responses and level of support from all of the amazing families, friends, strangers, and organizations.”

She said the “immediate focus is likely to be on supporting the family in transferring their remains from Delaware, and funeral arrangements for each of the five deceased family members which have not yet been determined.”

“We ask that people give with their heart as appropriate and we hope to offer additional updates once we have more information. If you are unable to contribute we welcome messages of encouragement, support and love for Mary Rose, her extended family, friends, and all communities impacted through this tragic event and story,” Douglas said.