Police: Matthew Voseberg Started Fire to Get “3 Hots and a Cot”

A man from Dubuque, Iowa is charged with first-degree arson after telling police he purposely set fire to his own apartment because he wanted “3 hots and a cot.” Iowa TV station KCRG reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene July 4th, they found 33-year-old Matthew Ronald Voseberg waiting for them on his front porch. He was the one who made the 911 call.

Police: Voseberg Told Them He Wanted to be Arrested

Voseberg Warned His Neighbor About the Fire

According to officers, Voseberg told them he decided to start a fire in order to get arrested; he says he had been thinking about where he could access three meals and a bed. Voseberg told them he initially tried to set his front door on fire. When that did not work, Voseberg says he used a lighter to torch some of his clothing. Firefighters found the burned clothes just inside the door of the apartment.

A neighbor on the first floor provided more detail about what allegedly happened next. She claims Voseberg knocked on her door, confessed to what he had done and told her to go outside. The fire did not spread beyond Voseberg’s apartment. Officials say it caused about $7,800 in damage.

Voseberg is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on July 9th. If convicted, he could face a possible 25-year prison sentence.

