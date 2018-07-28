Melody Bledsoe & Her 2 Great Grandchildren Found Dead in California Carr Fire

It was a desperate search for Melody Bledose and her two great-grandchildren, Emily, 5, and James, 4 missing in the Carr Fire in California. But Saturday afternoon it was confirmed the three had perished after fire and rescue responders finished a search of the burnt Redding house.

According to CNN, the deadly Carr Fire almost doubled in size to more than 80,000 acres Saturday. The wildfire raced furiously through the city of Redding. Thousands evacuated but Bledsoe and her two great-grandchildren did not make it out.

The report said the fire was being fueled by high temperatures, winds, dry air and dense vegetation. During the night Friday, tens of thousands of acres burned and authorities have said just a small fraction of he fire is contained, CNN reported California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed.

CNN reported that Melody Bledsoe called her husband and said he should hurry home as she saw fire “getting close.”

The San Francisco Chronicle quoted the children’s aunt, Carla Bledsoe hoping but resigned: “We are waiting for them to tell us what they need to tell us.”

Authorities now say that there are perhaps as many as 10 or more people missing in the deadly wildfire that has doubled in size in a day.

Cal Fire has a community meeting is slated for Saturday afternoon to update residents, assess the situation and discuss next steps.