WATCH: Michelle Wolf’s ‘ICE IS’ Video

Comedian and provocateur Michelle Wolf takes aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on her Netflix show ‘The Break,’ with a two-and-a-half minute segment that compares working for ICE as akin to being a member of ISIS. Called ‘ICE IS,’ her take is no departure from her often shockingly real take on the issues of the day and in particular anything having to do with the Trump administration.

Instead of reiterating what’s said in the controversial segment, that on YouTube had as many thumbs-up as down, split in half as a reflection of the national socio-political scene, the sketch is jaw-dropping.

“Michelle – awesome video :-) keep doing great job. It is so important.﻿”

“Comparing ICE to ISIS? And this passes as comedy for the left? Ahahahahahahahahaha keep it up you indoctrinated lowlives, the midterms are just around the corner.”﻿

“Hilarious. Love her style. These skits perfectly highlight the issues while mocking them at the same time.

And the triggered magatards are a lovely bonus! ;D﻿”

“Can’t do it anymore. Netflix has gone too political. Cancelling my subscription and I’m sure more will follow. This is what happens when you involve yourself in politics, Netflix. You deserve everything that’s coming your way.”

“wow, ‘ice is’ really DOES act just like ISIS.﻿”

“Send her to Afghanistan.”

And as is evidenced on Twitter and other social platforms, the sketch has generated lots of publicity for her show, and both claps and vitriol.

Former ICE Director Thomas Homan responds to comedian Michelle Wolf's "ICE is" video pic.twitter.com/Pp9CG0pECT — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) July 21, 2018

“ICE is waging war for everything that’s holy in this country. I guess you could call it a holy war.” https://t.co/Siyt59IdBu — Esquire (@esquire) July 21, 2018

"Join today so you too can tell your ICE Is story!" This is brilliant!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UaBs54BbEK — Gabriel Fuller (@gabrielfuller) July 22, 2018

this is both incredibly funny and depressing at the same time. https://t.co/aCX66AOvJm via @HuffPostEnt — Adam Lilling (@ALilling) July 22, 2018

Michelle Wolf is an exceptionally despicable person with absolutely no redeeming qualities to be considered human. She is perfect for @TheDemocrats, they are on par with each other. #MAGA SICK: Raunchy Netflix Comic Michelle Wolf Skit Compares ICE TO ISIS https://t.co/XwFacdU8Y6 — Bo Dog's Dad (@brantbramblette) July 22, 2018

Toward the end of the video sketch, Wolf, playing Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, says in part, “…take it from me, no organization is better than ICE is …”

Clad in black and with black face coverings, ICE officers chant, “ICE is!”