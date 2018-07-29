National Lipstick Day 2018 Deals: Get Free MAC Lipstick

It’s National Lipstick Day 2018 on Sunday, July 29, 2018, and MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick in celebration of the day.

That sounds too good to be true, but it’s been confirmed. The free lipsticks are available in nine popular MAC shades. On Instagram, MAC revealed, “We are all about a giveaway on National Lipstick Day! Pop in to your local M·A·C Store and celebrate with us! #MACLovesLips.”

Other makeup companies are also getting into National Lipstick Day 2018 with some deals and freebies that you can see toward the end of this article. The cool part about the MAC deal (and some of the others) is that you don’t need to purchase anything to get the free lipstick – as long as you go in person anyway and get there early.

Here’s what you need to know:

You Can Get the Free Lipstick in MAC Stores

On its website, MAC confirms, “Visit us in stores on 7/29 to receive a free lipstick, no purchase required!”

You can find a MAC store near you by zip code at this website.

The shades available are: Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Chintz, Florabundi, Moxie, Dare You, Epic, and Mixed Media. According to Fox5 DC, some of the shades are rare and even offered for sale on eBay.

The only catch is that the giveaway is only good as long as a store’s supplies last. According to Teen Vogue, MAC also offered free lipstick in 2017, and the lines were extremely long at some locations, so arrive early.

“There will be a minimum of 100 giveaways per store and there’s a limit of one per person,” USA Today reports.

You Do Need to Make a Purchase to Get the Free Lipstick Online

If you can’t make it to the MAC store, you can still get the free lipstick online, but you will have to make a purchase to do so.

“Shop online on 7/29 to choose your free lipstick with $25 purchase,” MAC says on its website.

Other Makeup Companies Are Also Offering Lipstick Deals

MAC is not the only company offering free or reduced price lipstick as part of National Lipstick Day 2018. There are many other deals available. According to Teen Vogue, Winky Lux “is giving away a free matte lip velour in the shade PLUSH” with any purchase online.

Milanio will give you a free “Color Statement Matte Lipstick in the shade Matte Naked” with a purchase of a new eyeshadow palette, Teen Vogue reports.

Kat Von D is also giving away a free lipstick. According to LA-story, the Kat Von D company is offering two lipstick deals on July 29, 2018. “Receive a free mini Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Double Dare, a satin-matte cocoa blush shade, with EVERY order. Use code ‘LIPSTICKDAY’ at check-out (no minimum purchase required),” the site reports. The site is also offering a deal on its Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick, offering two of the lipsticks for a $30 purchase.

Other companies have buy one get one free deals on National Lipstick Day 2018. Anastasia Beverly Hills has such a deal on its website. Stila also has such a deal on Sunday for its Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks, USA Today reports.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is offering a free lipstick with a $25 purchase online or any purchase in person, according to USA Today.

Colour Pop Cosmetics tweeted, “In honor of #NationalLipstickDay tomorrow,, all of our liquid lipsticks are 40% off for a limited time/ until supplies last! RT if you’re about to go cray cray on this sale! 💄💋👄”

According to USA Today, “On Sunday, the first 50 people in line at NYX Professional Makeup stores get a free lipstick.”

You can see other deals here.