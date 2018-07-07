Nevada Fire Maps: Fires Near Me Right Now

Nevada hasn’t been hit by fires in the last few days quite as hard as other states, such as Colorado and California. But there are still a number of wildfires that you will want to keep an eye on. A total of 41,980 acres are currently burning in Nevada.

Here are details about Nevada fires, from sources including NIFC. You can see a beautiful, interactive current fires map from Nevada Wildfire Information here. The Nevada Division of Forestry also provides an interactive map here. Fire information is always changing, so check with your local news or government for new information about evacuations and changes.

With #GOES16 we have a product that can help us see fires. Take a look at this satellite loop from today showing the 4 active fires currently going on in Nevada. #NVwx #MartinFire #EchoFire #HoganFire #BooneSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/4TJtVqRjTk — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) July 5, 2018

Here’s an interactive map of the Nevada fires from MappingSupport.com and Gmap4. These maps will no longer be active starting July 15, due to new rules from Google.

Boone Springs Fire

This fire is 3,200 acres and 40 percent contained. It’s 42 miles southwest of Wendover. The cause is currently unknown. The fire may continue to spread to the northeast, according to Inciweb, possibly threatening Dolly Varden Spring Ranch and the Alternate State Highway 93 travel corridor. A southward spread would threaten Boone Springs Station. It’s projected to increase to 3,500 acres.

Echo Fire

This fire is 25 miles south of Wells. It’s 10,000 acres and 0 percent contained (note: some sources say 6,400 acres.) Its exact coordinates are 40,696 lat, -115.076 longitude. The cause is unknown. Inciweb reports that the fire will likely move north and west up the east slopes of the Humboldt Range. “Fire will threaten structures on both sides of the highway. Fire may increase by approximately 2,500 acres due to gusty winds, low RHs and very dry fuels.”

Two prominent GOES-16 smoke plumes from wildfires in northern Nevada…one along the ID/NV border and the other entering south-central Idaho. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/JyLQTr5v0r — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 6, 2018

Hogan Fire

This fire is 10,100 acres and 7 percent contained. It’s 25 miles southeast of Wells. The fire’s cause is unknown. It’s exact location is 40.732 lat, -114.596 long. According to Inciweb, it’s projected to increase another 100 acres and will continue to burn on the east facing the slope of the Pequop Mountains and in the flats along the base of the mountain. Gusty winds may cause the fire to grow in multiple directions.

UtahGov "RT UtahDEQ: We've been lucky with smoke pollution along the W. Front. The typical wind pattern would push the plumes from the #hoganfire & #HDFire in NV to SLC. So far the plumes are moving north. Of course, this can change. Keep up to date … pic.twitter.com/KLpjUQaacN" — Robertson Real Estate (@robertsonestate) July 5, 2018

Martin Fire

Combining the Fire RGB product we have with #GOES16 and our own radar and we can see a noticeable radar signature of the smoke coming off the #MartinFire #NVwx pic.twitter.com/iguVvtCFuY — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) July 6, 2018

This fire is 22,000 acres in size and 2 percent contained. It’s located four miles northeast of Paradise Valley.