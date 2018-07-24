Nita Cagle, Casey’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Republican primary race for governor will be decided today as voters head to the polls in the hotly contested runoff election. Lieutenant governor Casey Cagle earned 40% of the vote in the first round of voting in May. But his opponent, Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp, has seen a boost in popularity since then.

A poll released July 13th revealed the two candidates were virtually tied. But then Kemp received an unexpected boost less than one week before the election: an endorsement from President Trump. Both Casey and Kemp are supporters of Trump. NPR describes this race as one that will come down to who voters believe is more closely aligned with the president.

Casey Cagle and his family have had a strong presence in the state for more than two decades. Cagle became the state’s youngest senator in 1994, at the age of 28. Then in 2006, he was the first Republican ever to serve as Georgia’s lieutenant governor. His wife Nita is a strong supporter of her husband’s political career.

1. Nita Cagle Has Indicated She Would Focus Heavily on Promoting Early Education Opportunities as Georgia’s First Lady

Nita Cagle earned a degree in early childhood education from Gainesville State College. According to an interview she gave in May, Nita taught preschool for several years. Nita says that if her husband becomes governor, she’d like him to focus on expanding preschool education opportunities in Georgia.

She describes that when Casey decided to enter the world of politics, she decided to stay home with the three boys. She told local publication Fetch Your News that it was important for her to “become a strong foundation” for her family. “You only get one time at it. You don’t get a do over.”

Nita also told the Gainesville Times in 2007 that the decision to focus on supporting her husband and children was an easy one. “That’s what I dreamed of, despite what the educational system may tell you. I always wanted to be a mother.”

2. Nita and Casey Cagle Are High School Sweethearts and Frequently Share Their Affection on Social Media

Nita and Casey have been together since they were teenagers and married in 1986. His campaign website proudly displays the photo above, presumably taken during a prom or homecoming dance, referring to Nita as his high school sweetheart.

Nita often posts photos of the two of them on Instagram. She shared this picture in 2014, marking their 28th wedding anniversary. The caption reads, “I did…28 years ago…And I still do❤️Happy Anniversary!! @casey.cagle #holymatrimony #hardworkpaysoff #happilyeverafter #partnersforlife”

In January 2016, Nita gushed about her love for Casey in this Instagram post, wishing him a happy birthday. She included the words “Love you forever” and “partner for life” in the caption.

3. Nita and Casey Raised Three Sons, All of Whom Played College Sports

The Cagle family has expanded in recent years. In addition to their three sons, Nita and Casey have also welcomed two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren. Their sons are Jared, Grant and Carter.

#TBT Baseball season reminds me of 3 of the greatest things in my life – proud to be a dad and coach to 3 great boys. pic.twitter.com/JB1GsgdFMZ — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) April 17, 2015

Jared Cagle golfed at Georgia State University and went on to become an assistant coach for the team after graduation. He is currently listed as an associate pastor at Chestnut Mountain Church in Flowery Branch, Georgia. His Instagram account is filled with supportive posts for his father.

Grant Cagle followed in his brother’s footsteps as a collegiate golfer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as a business development project manager for Electric Cities of Georgia.

Youngest son Carter went to Georgia State as well, but didn’t golf. Instead, he played basketball. He graduated in three years with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

4. Nita Cagle is an Active Presence on the Campaign Trail

Nita Cagle has been supportive of Casey’s political ambitions since the beginning. She uses her social media profiles to campaign for him. The photo above was posted on May 22nd, urging Georgians to vote in the first primary election. Casey received the highest percentage of votes in that election, but did not win a majority which is what prompted the runoff.

She’s also not afraid to get behind the microphone! Nita and Casey did what looks like their first radio interview together back in June.

In a campaign video released in May, Nita explains that Casey’s Christianity was part of what attracted her to him. She says they met at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting in high school. According to an interview with the Gainesville Times, Nita was the captain of her basketball team while Casey played football.

In the commercial, Nita explains that her husband’s conservative Christian values would benefit the state. She states that Casey is a leader who serves others. “Casey’s faith in god and strength as a leader have been the foundation of your family. Beneath his smile and compassion is a rock.” The Cagles are members of a Baptist church in Georgia.

Casey’s campaign website touts his conservative ideals. He praises the Trump administration’s tax overhaul, vows to rebuild Georgia’s infrastructure, and focus on expanding educational opportunities. He also stresses his focus on being pro-life. The site reads, “There is no task of government more important than defending innocent life and I am committed to giving the most vulnerable in our society the full protection of the law.”

Casey also highlights his fight to end sanctuary cities, and his support for second amendment rights. “I have earned an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association by standing against those who would diminish the 2nd Amendment, and I will continue to do so as governor.”