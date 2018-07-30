Ryan Kelly & Justin Schmidt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced there would be no charges filed against Minneapolis Police officers Ryan Kelly & Justin Schmidt in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins Jr. in late June.

The police dashcam was released this weekend as well as myriad reports and documents in which it’s clear the “case was closed with no discipline” against the officers.

Blevins’ family and others not only wanted the cops fired, they wanted them to be charged. Neither will happen.

Freeman’s press conference was completely taken over by Blevins family members and activists Monday.

1. Officers Kelly & Schmidt Won’t Face Any Discipline Nor Will They be Criminally Charged in Connection With the Fatal Shooting. Activists & Family Say if They Are Not Arrested in 48 Hours There Will be ‘Consequences’

Forward to around the 14-minute mark on the Facebook video where Freeman begins the media and community briefing: “These cases tear our community apart,” he said. Freeman offered his condolences to Blevins family and thanked investigators.

While police documents clearly showed the officers would not face internal police punishment for killing Blevins as Heavy reported Sunday, Freeman said that while his office may “dislike” police actions, prosecutors cannot discipline but rather can only criminally charge cops with a crime. He said he was going to lay out the facts of the case and then explain what his decision is in reference to charges.

Freeman: Witness testimony, body camera video and forensic testing all proved that Blevins had a nine millimeter semi-automatic handgun in his hand and refused multiple commands to drop the gun during the foot chase that ended in his death on June 23 — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 30, 2018

He did not get there.

At 19 minutes, when Freeman is explaining the law that would have allowed him to charge the police, it’s clear no charges will be filed and the family and others gathered begin speaking over Freeman, who abandons the podium and leaves. The family and activists take over.

“We came here today for justice us black people looking for justice …we’re tired of being hunted down and shot. We are trying to watch these snuff videos by police…”

Blevins cousin Syenne Brown says that the reason cops should be charged is that they did not fear her cousin. He was fleeing. “That’s clear as day on the video footage,” she says. “They were not afraid of him.” She said police were cavalier and even, as the video shows, asked a resident, “Hey, have you seen a drunk black guy?” Brown said the group wants “the officers arrested in the next 48 hours or there will be further consequences.”

The comment stream on the Facebook live video of the press conference were largely of the same sentiment:

“Guy had a long rap sheet..he would not stop when they told him to ..they warned him they would shoot..instead he pulled the gun from his pocket..NO SYMPATHY FOR THE THUG!”

2. Blevins Was Shot by Police in June While Running Away. Bodycam Shows he Had a Gun. Officer Schmidt Fired the Shots That Killed Blevins

The video above was created from the raw footage, which you can watch below, by the National Center for Audio & Video Forensics. Technicians “stable and analyze” the video with “stabilizing software (which) identifies pixels from each frame and aligns them to help limit the ‘shake’ that can occur without altering the content,” the Minneapolis Police Department explained. That said, the video does slow down to a near standstill at times to call the viewers attention to what is circled in red, as identified as the gun Blevins has and police say, depicts him pulling it out while running. Indeed, after police gun him down, the gun falls to the ground.

It was in the early evening in a north Minneapolis neighborhood when police shot Blevins in an alley as he was running away. Officers were responding to a 911 caller who reported Blevins was drinking, possibly intoxicated, and was firing a gun in the air and at the ground. Schmidt and Kelly had a description of the man, and at one point asked a resident on the street, “Have you seen a drunk black guy?”

Police located Blevins and jumped from their car saying he has a “gun.”

According to police records, and as the raw and edited video show, Blevins runs from police when they roll up on him. They scream at him to stop, put his hands up and yell they know he has a gun. Blevins yells back that he doesn’t or, though it’s hard to understand, he may have said, “it’s in my pants.” Regardless, Blevins keeps running. He tells police not to shoot him but is ultimately shot and killed by Schmidt.

3. It’s Argued That Blevins, Though Armed, Did Not Pose a Significant Threat to Kelly & Schmidt. Investigators & Prosecutors Disagree

“No one wins today,” Freeman said. “A young man is dead. Our officers face increasing criticism and scrutiny and the community is devastated,” but, Freeman prepares the room for what is to come. He says the law allows prosecutors to charge police in “only the most egregious cases …” and this is not one of those, Freeman says.

But Blevins family says police were not in danger, that their family member was running away and shooting him in the back, armed or not, is the definition of egregious.

“These officers were not afraid of my cousin,” Brown said. “When they approached him he was sitting on the curb” near his baby and girlfriend “looking terrified.”

The cause of death as recorded by the medical examiner was homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. His family said he posed no threat and was running away. A criminal justice professor told local media what matters is if police actions were reasonable, and he said, an officer can “only shoot a fleeing person if that person poses a significant threat to the officers or the surrounding community.”

Update from Freeman's report: 1 brass cartridge case was recovered near Mr. Blevins’ body. That bullet was later determined to have been fired by Mr. Blevins’ gun. — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 30, 2018

Monday, it was reported that a spent casing was found at the scene and police said it was from Blevins’ gun. Police said he fired his weapon.

Schmidt does not mention in his statement that Blevins fired a gun but does say he saw the in Blevins’ hand.

Officer Schmidt's interview where he gives his reasoning for why he felt he had to shoot #ThurmanBlevins. Highlighted crucial part. pic.twitter.com/T1JQ0xMO7B — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 30, 2018

His statement reads in part, “…I don’t know if it was quarter of the way down the alleyway a third of the way down the alleyway, or somewhere in between there that I see the actual firearm clearing his pocket so it’s in his hand it clears his pocket so it’s coming out so that’s when I stop I planned and I am center mass and I fire multiple rounds until the subject falls to the ground …”

4. The Minneapolis Police Department Released the Personnel Files of Both Officers Kelly & Schmidt

Photos released of Minneapolis Police officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly. pic.twitter.com/9kjYGDnRv6 — Tony Webster (@webster) July 30, 2018

According to the personnel files released to the public, Kelly, who was hired in 2013, was an EMT instructor, a security guard and a Army National Guard combat medic for four years. He also previously served as a police officer in Anoka, Minnesota and a sheriff’s deputy for the Anoka County Sheriff’s department, was a work release corrections officer and also served as a reserve officer in St. Francis, Minnesota. He spent one year in community college. Kelly received the Minneapolis Police Department ‘Life Saving’ award in January for resuscitating a heroin overdose victim and was nominated for a number of departmental merit awards.

According to his file provided by police, Schmidt, hired in 2014, was a range master at a firing range, tutored and mentored Somali children, and is a veteran of the US Air Force where he was s Security Services Supervisor for 11 years.

5. Police Body Camera Video, Raw Footage From Both Kelly & Schmidt Appear to Corroborate Both Sides; Blevins Was Armed & he Was Running Away From Police

The above is the raw video from Officer Ryan Kelly beginning from the point where the officers are being Thurman’s description.

The above is raw bodycam video from Officer Justin Schmidt.

Meanwhile, Congressional candidate Patrica Torres Ray posted to Facebook her concern about comments made by police federation officials.

“Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll bemoaned the release of the body cam footage of police shooting Thurman Blevins and said, among other incendiary and bigoted things, that Thurman Blevins was “fair game” for the officers that killed him. Kroll made it clear that the only thing he’s willing to be transparent about is the fact that he views policing as a bloodsport in which black and brown people should expect to be hunted.”