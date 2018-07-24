Oksana Shachko Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oksana Shachko, one of the founding members of feminist protest group FEMEN, was found dead in her apartment in Paris early Monday, July 23rd.

Family and friends are awaiting an official police report.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anna Hutsol, One of FEMEN’s Founders, Told Ukrayinska Pravda That Oksana Took Her Own Life

In an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda, Anna Hutsol, another one of FEMEN’s founders, shared that Oksana had taken her own life, but friends and family of Oksana are waiting for an official police report.

A post on the group’s website described her as “fearless and vulnerable.”

“The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us. We mourn together with her relatives and friends and expect for the official version from the police.”

“At this moment it is known, that yesterday, July 23, Oksana’s body was found in her apartment in Paris.”

2. The FEMEN Movement, Founded in Kiev in 2008, Has Won Notoriety in Europe For Its Protests

FEMEN is a Ukrainian “radical feminist activist group” set on protecting women’s rights. The group was founded in Kiev in 2008 and has won notoriety in Europe for its protests against sex tourism, homophobia and religious institutions, reported the Independent.

FEMEN now has chapters in Brazil, Tunisia, France, Germany and the United States. FEMEN members have labeled their tactic “sextremism,” which takes the shock response to their naked bodies walking around in public and turns it into an opportunity to draw attention to their message, rooted in the truth that women are not objects.

3. Oksana Was One of Three Woman ‘Kidnapped’ by The KGB And Forced to Strip Naked in a Forest

According to The Evening Standard, In 2011, Femen reported that Oksana was one of three of its members “kidnapped” by KGB agents and forced to strip naked in a forest.

Agents poured oil over them and threatened to set them on fire if they didn’t stop their protests.

A lawyer representing FEMEN reported that “Oksana was beaten so badly she had to be briefly hospitalized.”

4. Femen Announced The News of Oksana’s Death on Their Blog

FEMEN broke the news of Oksana’s death on their blog. “The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us.”

FEMEN described her as “one of the heroines of our time,” stating that Oksana will be remembered as a real fighter, “someone who fought against injustice, fought for equality, fought for herself and for all women as a hero.”

5. Femen Protests Interrupted Trump's Polling Site During The 2016 Presidental Race

Protest inside polling station where Trump votes. Two women arrested. #Election2016 #vote pic.twitter.com/YxXKb8NwMD — Sharon Clott Kanter (@sharonclott) November 8, 2016

Awaiting Trump’s arrival at Midtown East polling site in Manhattan the morning of the election, were two FEMEN members ready to protest his candidacy.

Before Trump showed, they removed their shirts to reveal painted slogans that read “Trump, grab your balls” and “Hate out of my polls.”

“FEMEN USA” was painted on each of their backs. According to The Cut, the women chanted “Grab your balls! Off of my boobs!” before being arrested and escorted off site.

This is a developing story