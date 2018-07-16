Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed in Her Car; Two Kids Wounded

A pregnant woman, identified as Imelda Francois, was shot and killed in her car, her 10-month-old and 13-year-old also shot and wounded in Pine Hills, Florida on Monday, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that deputies were responding to another call when they heard 15 shots ring out. Francois, 21, was pronounced dead on scene. “The 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm while the 10-month-old suffered a graze wound,” Demings said.

Deputies are pursuing a tip that the shooter(s) are believed to be in a white sedan. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, a white car was chasing a silver car when someone in the white car opened fire.

La’Shonta Iseley, who lives down the street, told the police her son was on his way to the bus stop when he heard shots.

“My son heard people screaming ‘help, help,’” said Iseley, “but did not see who did it.” She went on to say, “in two years I haven’t seen anything like this.”

“As a father and grandfather, this is an emotional issue for the entire community,” said Sherrif Demings. “Overall, this is a safe, quiet neighborhood. We are not often in the neighborhood and certainly not for these types of activities”

The children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children to be treated. The suspect(s) are still at large. Anyone with a tip is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). The Orange County police department is rewarding up to $5000 to anyone with information leading to the suspect(s).