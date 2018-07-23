President Trump Tweets Warning in All Caps, Memes Ensue

President Trump tweeted a stern warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday evening, posting in all caps. You can see Trump’s tweet below.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The tweet was sent out just before 11:30 p.m. Eastern. So far, it has received more than 23,000 retweets and more than 63,000 likes. However, the 27,000+ comments are what many people focused on. Within seconds of Trump posting the tweet, memes about him tweeting with his caps lock on became plentiful. This isn’t the first time that social media used a Trump tweet to make jokes, but his use of caps lock seemed to pave the way for some classic memes.

Most people responded to Trump’s tweet with a gif about someone yelling and/or “loud noises.” Others chose to use their response to attack the president, while others chose to make their support for the POTUS known by posting things like “MAGA” and “Trump 2020.”

You can see some of the best memes and jokes below.

Rouhani opens his twitter app like: pic.twitter.com/ArRtsviIAO — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 23, 2018

This isn’t the first time that President Trump’s Twitter has made the news this weekend. As previously reported by Heavy, Trump came under fire after deleting a tweet about the hostage situation that unfolded at a Los Angeles area Trader Joes on Saturday, July 21.

Not long after the incident was reported, President Trump tweeted that he was “watching [the] Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement.” When social media users woke up the next day, they noticed that the tweet was gone, apparently deleted by the POTUS.

Twitter users couldn’t help but @reply the president, trying to find out why the tweet was gone.

“Interesting…. Donald Trump deleted this tweet today after saying LAPD was working with Federal Law Enforcement regarding a hostage situation in California. Why did he delete it? And why is Federal Law enforcement involved in a small shooting?” Twitter user Laura Loomer asked.

Last month, memes were sent Trump’s way after he attended a National Space Council meeting and announced that he was officially directing the Pentagon to create a Space Force. According to Heavy, tons of memes, gifs, and jokes flooded the internet following the POTUS’ announcement.

Also last month, when Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un met at the Capella Hotel in Singapore, memes and jokes took over the internet.

“We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change,” Kim said at the time. Heavy posted some of the best memes from Trump and Kim’s summit, which you can see here.