Railroad Fire in Santa Clarita, California: Live Stream, Videos & Updates

A fire on the hillside behind apartments in Santa Clarita, California grew rapidly and began threatening buildings in the area. The live stream above, from KERO, shows homes under threat and attempts to stop the fire’s spread. An evacuation center has been set up at the Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Parkway in Santa Clarita, ABC 7 reported. Note: Some Facebook live videos may have auto-sound and auto-play enabled. Scroll down to mute videos that you don’t want to hear.

The fire was only 5 acres, ABC 7 reported, but was quickly ruled a third-alarm blaze and has just recently grown to 10 acres with zero percent containment.

#RailroadFire Details: 10 acres, forward progress slowing. 3 structures impacted. 0% containment. Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Golden Valley HS. — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) July 31, 2018

It was reported around 4:20 p.m. local time in the 20900 block of Via Estrella, threatening about 50 structures. The fire was on a hillside near one apartment complex. A patio caught fire, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading at that point.

Here is another live stream. You can see firefighters trying to stop the fire from spreading to the apartments:

The fire threatened Terrace Apartments in Newhall, HomeTownStation reported. Botttletree Lane was evacuated, according to one reporter on the scene, and residents in the area were asked to pick up important documents and medications and be ready to leave. The fire was first reported near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Valle del Oro.

Road closures include Newhall Avenue between Sierra Highway and Railroad Avenue, and Dockweiler Drive at Sierra Highway.

Drivers on the Sierra Highway may also notice there’s a huge traffic jam and cars are at a standstill because of the fire.

It is straight up carmageddon on Sierra Highway near the #RailroadFire. Avoid if you can! pic.twitter.com/k5Cf27AAMg — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) July 31, 2018

Some firefighters were diverted to the Brush Fire (#BrushFire) in the 132s area just north of the Railroad Fire.

#BrushFire #LACOFD 132s (Santa Clarita) NB14 at Sand, E24 onscene reporting 1 acre in medium fuels running up hill, Copters being diverted from the #RailroadFire #Breaking pic.twitter.com/G4wUDGUoll — Bernie Deyo (@EPN473) July 31, 2018

Back at the Railroad Fire, firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a vent at the top of an apartment building:

Video from Sky5 shows firefighters using a chain saw to cut a vent atop an apartment building burning from the #railroadfire in Santa Clarita https://t.co/lpzf892pfZ pic.twitter.com/dbIWED6rF2 — KTLA (@KTLA) July 31, 2018

This is a developing story.