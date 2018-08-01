Resisters: Details on the Deleted Facebook Page

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it was shutting down a network of accounts that may have been trying to create unrest and divisiveness ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Facebook announced plans to remove the accounts in a news post, which you can read here.

The most popular pages that were removed from Facebook on Tuesday were “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” “Mindful Being,” and “Resisters.” Those pages seemed to be designed to feed into American anxieties about race. Aztlan Warriors appealed to Mexican pride, while Black Elevation appealed to African American identity.

All four of the popular deleted pages promoted anti-Trump, left-wing content.

Facebook says that all of the accounts may have had some connection to Russian-linked accounts that were deleted last year. And one of the accounts, Resisters, briefly had a co-administrator that was a known Russia-linked account. But Facebook says it’s too soon to tell whether there was a real connection between the deleted accounts and Russian intelligence.

Here’s what you need to know about Resisters:

1. Facebook Isn’t Sure Whether Russia Is Behind All The Accounts. But For Seven Minutes, ‘Resisters’ Could Be Clearly Linked to A Russia-Linked Account

Facebook’s news post hems and haws about whether the newly deleted accounts were actually linked to Russia. Facebook appears to suspect Russian involvement, but they don’t want to say anything that they can’t prove. The newspost sets it all out here:

“…we still don’t have firm evidence to say with certainty who’s behind this effort. Some of the activity is consistent with what we saw from the IRA before and after the 2016 elections. And we’ve found evidence of some connections between these accounts and IRA accounts we disabled last year, which is covered below. But there are differences, too.”

Of all the deleted accounts, “Resisters” is the only one that has a clear connection to the IRA, or Internet Research Agency, a shadowy group backed by Moscow that was hyper-active on Facebook around the 2016 election.

“Resisters” briefly had a co-administrator that was a known IRA account before the co-administrator disappeared, according to Facebook. The co-administrator was only around for seven minutes.

2. ‘Resisters’ Was Actively Working to Promote Political Protests, And Facebook Says That’s Why It Took Action Now

The Resisters account worked hard to promote a couple of anti-right wing events. One, scheduled to take place in November of 2017, was billed as “Trump Nightmare Must End.” The protest was supposed to take place in Times Square, and apparently 4,000 people said they were interested in attending. But it’s not clear whether it ever happened at all.

More recently, Resisters was pushing an event set for this coming August 10. The event, called “No Unite the Right 2 DC,” was described as a counter-protest against a right-wing rally which is supposed to take place on the same day, organized by some of the same people who organized the Charlottesville protest last year.

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg said the plans for the protest made her decide to take down ‘Resisters’ and the other accounts on Tuesday. She wrote, We’re sharing this today because the connection between these actors and the event planned in Washington next week.”

3. ‘Resisters’ Billed Itself as a Feminist, Anti-Fascist Group — And They Said They Were Hiring Staff

UPDATE: Facebook says it removed 32 accounts today which had 290,000+ total followers.

Most followed pages: “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” “Mindful Being,” and “Resisters.”

Here are examples of content & protest planned under “bad actor” accounts. pic.twitter.com/HzDRpXutNh — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) July 31, 2018

All of the popular accounts that Facebook took down on Tuesday seemed to be designed to appeal to a left-wing crowd. And most of them played into American identity politics. “Black Elevation” tried to appeal to African Americans. “Aztlan Warriors” appealed to Mexican-Americans. “Resisters” was designed to appeal to feminists.

A sample Resisters post, shared by Facebook, says, “Women do not have to: be thin; cook for you; have long hair…”

The account also posted ads saying that they were hiring a “part time event coordinator” — although it is not clear whether the job was ever filled, what the job duties included, or what the pay was.

4. Facebook Says The Accounts They Just Took Down Were Much More Sophisticated Than The Old Russia-Linked Accounts

Facebook still can’t say for sure whether the accounts they just took down have any connection to Russian intelligence. But what they are saying is that these accounts are way more sophisticated than the accounts that allegedly interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook says that some of the “bad actors” used VPNs, or “virtual private networks,” which gives users a private, secure means of exchanging information. Facebook said the “bad actors” also paid third parties to run ads on their behalf — presumably to add followers and make themselves seem more legitimate.

Facebook says that altogether, the “bad actors” ran about 150 ads for about $11,000 on Facebook and Instagram. They paid for the ads in US and Canadian dollars.

5. Some of the Deleted Accounts Existed in March of 2017 — Which Means Facebook Missed Them in Its Earlier Purges

Facebook reportedly deleted 583 million accounts in the first three months of 2018. The social media giant has been working for a long time to purge fake accounts.

But according to Facebook’s own news post, sone of the accounts which it deleted on Tuesday already existed back in March 2017. In that case, Facebook missed them on the first time around. And that points to the fact that the new accounts are extremely sophisticated, and hard to detect.

Facebook itself says, “It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past.” Facebook goes so far as to describe its struggle against “bad actors” as an “arms race,” in which both sides are constantly looking for ever-better strategies and tools.

Facebook says, “It’s an arms race and we need to constantly improve too. It’s why we’re investing heavily in more people and better technology to prevent bad actors misusing Facebook — as well as working much more closely with law enforcement and other tech companies to better understand the threats we face.”