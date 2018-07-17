Richard Harrison Left His Son, Christopher Keith Harrison, Out Of His Will

Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ fame left only one of his three sons out of his will, according to court records.

The late Harrison, who passed away of Parkinson’s Disease, is survived by his wife, Joanne Rhue Harrison, and his three sons, Joseph, Richard, and Christopher Harrison. But it looks like Christopher Harrison won’t be receiving anything from his father’s estate.

In Harrison’s will (which was updated in 2017), he states, “I would like to express my love and affection for Christopher Keith Harrison; however, for purposes of this Will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue. Joseph Harrison, Richard Harrison, and any other children born to or adopted by me shall hereinafter be referred to as ‘my children’.”

Prior to 2017, Harrison had named all three sons as equal beneficiaries alongside his wife. The reasons are unknown as to why he decided to amend his will to exclude his son, Christopher Keith Harrison.

In a statement to Fox News, Rick Harrison said of his father’s decision to cut out his brother, “The family had previously discussed this information and it is a private matter.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harrison was worth an estimated $8 million at the time of his death in 2018. It’s unclear how his estate will be split between his wife and his remaining two children.

According to The New York Daily News, Harrison’s will left his son, Rick Harrison, as the administrator of his will.

Rick Harrison starred alongside his father in ‘Pawn Stars’, and at the time of his father’s death, he released a statement on Facebook saying that the entire team at his family’s Las Vegas business were grieving his loss.

He continued, saying that his father would be remembered as “the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’.”

“[My father]was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor.”

Christopher Keith Harrison is the youngest of Harrison’s three sons, though little else of his life has been made known to the public. Furthermore, he made no public statement after his father passed away June at age 77.