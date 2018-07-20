Ride the Ducks Issues Statement Regarding Capsized Branson Boat Accident

Suzanne Smagala-Potts, spokesperson for Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns Ride the Ducks Branson, released a statement Friday regarding a capsized duck boat that left 13 dead, and several more missing.

In a statement Thursday, Suzanne Smagala-Potts of Ride the Ducks Branson, said the company was devastated by the tragedy.

“This incident has deeply affected all of us,” Smagala-Potts said. “We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue.”

She added: “The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority.”

Smagala-Potts told PEOPLE early Friday that the company was “aware of the situation,” and were doing everything they could to keep in contact with authorities.

“Number one, our priority is the families and employees, and that’s what we’re focusing on. We are in contact with authorities but we do not have enough information at this time to confirm anything,” Smagala-Potts says.

A popular tourist amphibious duck boat capsized Thursday evening with more than 30 people, including children, on board in a lake near Branson, Missouri. 13 fatalities have been confirmed, with the number expected to rise throughout the day. Divers worked late into the night looking for missing people in the dark, jet-black water.

Rescuers called off the search around midnight, with five people still missing. The dead range in age from 1 to 70, according to Stone County sheriff Doug Rader. Of those rushed in the hospital, at least three are under the age of 18.

Rader said in a news conference that the victims perished from drowning. Seven people were taken to the hospital; two of the wounded are in critical condition, according to a local hospital. The boat carried 29 tourists and 2 crew members.

“This is going to be an all night and into tomorrow, we’re still going to be working on this,” the sheriff said. Family members should go to Branson City Hall for information, he said. “I believe it was caused by the weather,” the sheriff added of the tragedy. “It capsized and sank…The duck is still in the water… it sank.”

Disturbing video shows the duck boat struggling against heavy winds and torrential rain as a thunderstorm ripped across Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

Rescue efforts are still underway as first responders continue searching for victims after the boat capsized and sunk to the bottom of the lake.

