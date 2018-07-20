Branson’s ‘Ride the Ducks’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It's the perfect day for a dive! Don't you think so? pic.twitter.com/0Fny03sYyn — Ride The Ducks (@WackyQuackers) March 19, 2018

“Ride the Ducks” is a duck boat company in Missouri. On Thursday, July 19, reports that a duck boat had capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson surfaced. Police referred to the accident as “mass casualty incident.” It is believed that the duck boat that capsized was part of the “Ride the Ducks” fleet.

“Major wind causes major incident on Table Rock Lake, Branson. Ride the Ducks capsized 30 people in the water, Other boater problems, Showboat Branson Bell Staging Area and State Park over six fatalities. Divers searching. Also other area damage,” the scanner audio caption on Broadcastify said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Stone County Sheriff Has Confirmed That 8 People Have Died

Multiple casualties after a Ride the Ducks #Branson vehicle capsized on Table Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/HrbPKfQZF7 — Sara Karnes (@Sara_Karnes) July 20, 2018

According to KY3, the Stone County Sheriff has confirmed that eight people were killed when the boat capsized and then sunk to the bottom of Table Rock Lake.

“Sheriff Doug Rader reports the boat had 31 people on board. He tells KY3 News four of those have been transported to a hospital. Some of the 31 on board include children. Divers are on the scene searching for more possible victims. The sheriff says he does not know how many on the boat are missing. The sheriff is asking for any family missing someone to go to Branson City Hall. It remains a rescue and recovery mission,” KY3 reports.

2. It Is Believed That Severe Weather in the Area Caused the Duck Boat to Capsize

As for what might have caused the boat to capsize, police say that there was some nasty weather in the area. Very heavy rains accompanied a severe thunderstorm, and there were wind gusts of approximately 60 mph in the area at the time of the incident.

3. ‘Ride the Ducks’ Is a Major Tourist Attraction in Branson

“Ride the Ducks” provides passengers a unique look at the various Missourian landscapes from land to river.

“Ride through the scenic Ozarks on our amphibian Duck that goes right from land into the river. Climb to the top of the Mountain, discover the history behind some of America’s unique military vehicles then splashdown and cruise Table Rock Lake. Drive the duck a little if you want. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure,” reads the description on the company’s website.

The company offers a Table Rock Lake adventure, amongst other experiences.

“Depart from Duck Central. Tour the famous Branson strip. Explore military vehicle history at the base of Baird Mountain. Hang on as the Duck climbs Baird Mountain for an exclusive view; then it’s time to Splashdown into Table Rock Lake,” reads the Table Rock Lake description. Tickets for this particular boat ride cost around $25.00.

4. The Company Has Not Released a Statement About the Incident

“Ride the Ducks” has not issued any kind of statement about Thursday night’s duck boat incident.

5. ‘Ride the Ducks’ Seattle Made Headlines Last Month, 2 Years After a Crash Led to Multiple Lawsuits

A “Ride the Ducks” company in Seattle, Washington, made headlines last month after 12 victims from a 2015 duck boat crash were awarded more than $2.3 million. The crash happened on the Aurora Avenue Bridge, and had been filled with college students at the time, according to K5 News.

Five people lost their lives and dozens more were injured.

It it unknown if the Seattle-based company is owned by the same people as “Ride the Ducks” in Branson. “Ride the Ducks of Seattle is independently owned and operated,” reads the company’s website. However, the logos for both companies appear to be the same.