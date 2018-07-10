Robert James Orsi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Alabama man kills his wife and one of his daughters, sets the house on fire and then turns the gun on himself. That’s what investigators believe happened in the small town of Wetumpka over the weekend. Elmore County Sheriff deputies say the accused gunman is Robert James Orsi.

1. Sheriff: Gunman Lined Up His Daughters and Shot Them

First responders rushed to the home after a neighbor called 911 to report gunshots. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed by flames. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s office, Orsi’s wife Charlene was found dead in the carport from a gunshot wound.

The couple’s 13-year-old daughter escaped the home and ran to a neighbor’s house after witnessing her mother get shot. But her younger sisters, who are described as 12-year-old triplets, were all shot. Sheriff Bill Franklin told ABC affiliate WEAR-TV that Orsi had entered the house, lined up his younger daughters and shot them all. Two of the triplets managed to get out while their father was allegedly dumping gasoline throughout the house. The body of the third triplet was later found in one of the bedrooms after firefighters were able to douse the flames. The two injured girls were rushed to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.



2. Robert Orsi and His Wife Were Divorcing

Robert Orsi’s body was also found at the home. He had died from a gunshot wound. Sheriff Franklin said it appeared the gunshot was self-inflicted, but that they were waiting for forensic testing to be completed before officially finalizing that conclusion.

The sheriff’s office confirmed a potential motive for the violence: the Orsi’s were in the process of getting a divorce. Local TV station WSFA reports that according to court documents, Charlene Orsi had filed for divorce just 9 days before the shooting and fire. They were married in 1994 in Anchorage, Alaska.

On the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated that the divorce stemmed from Robert Orsi’s alleged drug use. Charlene had requested full custody of their four daughters. Local media reports that Orsi’s attorney filed an opposing motion on July 2nd, denying that he had a drug problem.

3. Charlene Orsi Was an Elementary School Teacher

4. Robert Orsi Was a Military Veteran

Robert Orsi’s wife Charlene was a third-grade teacher at Redland Elementary School. According to her profile on the school’s website , she started working there in 2016. She listed Saratoga Springs, New York as her hometown. She served in the Air Force for four years. Charlene Orsi earned a bachelor’s degree from Troy State University in 2002, and was working toward a Master’s degree at the time of her death.Charlene’s had an optimistic message for her students’ parents listed on her bio. It reads: “I feel I have the opportunity and responsibility to prepare your children for a year of active learning and hopefully a lifetime of success. Third grade is a very pivotal year for students. During their learning process they will take the bundle of knowledge they gained in K-2 and spin it into a meaningful connection to the world they live in. By the end of the year they will be ready to make the giant leap into 4th grade. You will notice huge growth in their independence, responsibility and depth of knowledge.”

Robert Orsi previously served in the U.S. Air Force. His wife Charlene wrote on her profile at Redland Elementary School that Robert served for 29 years before retiring. Charlene was also an Air Force veteran, spending 4 years in the service. She wrote that she joined the Air Force in 1992 and then married Robert in 1994.

According to ABC affiliate WEAR-TV, Robert Orsi spent time in northwest Florida during his military service. A church member told the station that the family had recently traveled back to the area for a visit.

5. A GoFundMe Campaign Has Been Set Up For the Surviving Girls

Charlene’s sister set up a GoFundMe campaign to benefit her surviving nieces. According to the campaign, all of the money raised will be given to Charlene Orsi’s parents, to help them take care of the girls. Nearly 400 people contributed more than $27,000 within two days.

The girls’ aunt posted this message to the campaign: “The woman with the beautiful smile is my sister from another mother. She was taken from this world way too soon and even more heartbreaking so was one of my nieces. We may never understand the why but as hard as it is I have to put my faith in God. Please continue to pray for my three nieces, my Dad and stepmom as they move forward today.”

The Redland Elementary school’s Parent-Teacher Organization has also stepped up to help. The surviving Orsi girls lost everything in the fire, so volunteers are accepting clothes, gift cards and cash donations to help supply the girls with new things. The organization also plans to sell #RedlandStrong bracelets to benefit the family.