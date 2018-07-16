Sam Husseini: Reporter Ejected from Trump-Putin Press Conference

Journalist grabbed and removed from Trump-Putin press conference pic.twitter.com/UJ9C6h7GE2 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) July 16, 2018

Sam Husseini is the activist/journalist who was forcibly made to leave the joint Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki today.

It was not immediately clear where Husseini was taken, after being escorted out of the press conference. His mobile phone is currently going straigh to voicemail.

Initial reports from the press conference were conflicting, with some accounts saying that Husseini was kicked out for protesting nuclear issues, and others wondering whether the journalist/activist was ejected for trying to ask a question about a nuclear deal between Russia and the US.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Guards Forcibly “Booted” Husseini Out of the Room As the Press Conference Got Underway

As the press conference started this morning, in a high-ceiling-ed, gilded chamber in Helsinki, video shows guards in dark suits and sunglasses grabbing Husseini by the shoulders and forcing him out of the room.

The guards seem to be trying to grab a piece of paper out of Husseini’s hands, but Husseini keeps a tight grip on the paper.

Husseini, heard faintly on the video, says “I want to ask a question” as a guard tries to snatch the piece of paper, which reads “nuclear ban treaty” out of his hand.

Reporters filmed the scene with smart phones and many began tweeting about it.

Some added that Husseini had lost his glasses.

2. Husseini Had Been Accredited to Cover the Press Conference

Initial reports were unclear about whether Husseini was in Helsinki as an activist or as a reporter. However, the Nation tweeted today that Husseini had in fact received press accreditation from The Nation to cover the summit between Trump and Putin.

The newspaper’s tweet made a barely-veiled reference to tthe Trump administration’s often troubled relationship with the media, saying, “At a time when this administration consistently denigrates the media, we’re troubled by reports that he was forcibly removed from the press conference before the two leaders began to take questions.”

Other reporters noted that Husseini routinely asks tough questions about nuclear issues at the State Department, without facing any repurcussions.

3. Husseini Was Holding a Sign Saying Nuclear Ban Treaty

Husseini was holding up a handwritten sign that said “nuclear ban treaty” — it appears that this is the sign which the guards were trying to wrest from his grip as they pushed him out of the room.

It is not clear whether Husseini was holding up the sign as a protest about nuclear issues, or whether he was signalling that he wanted to ask a question about the issue.

4. Husseini Is Both a Journalist And an Activist

Husseini is an op-ed reporter with the left-leaning Nation magazine. THe is also the communications director of the US Institute for Public Accuracy.

The Institute for Public Accuracy is a non-profit group that works to publicize the ideas of left-leaning public figures.

One journalist at the press conference tweeted that Husseini had been hanging out in the press area for a few hours before the press conference began, passing out literature to the reporters.

The Nation has confirmed that Husseini had press credentials to cover the Trump-Putin summit for the magazine.