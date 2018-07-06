Saman Kunan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died Thursday while attempting to deliver supplies to the soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. Kunan died from a lack of oxygen while on a mission supplying oxygen canisters, authorities told the Associated Press.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said at a news conference the rescuer was working as a volunteer. Rescue efforts to revive him failed, and Yookongkaew said during a news conference that “despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission,” according to ABC.

Here’s what you need to know about Kunan:

1. Kunan Tragically Died After Running Out of Oxygen Delivering Supplies to the Soccer Team Trapped in a Cave

The BBC identified Kunan, 38, Thursday night. A Facebook page of the Thai navy SEALS posted a tribute to the diver, mourning his death. The post reads:

“He resigned from the military and had worked as a patrol officer at the Suvarnabhumi Airport since 2006. He was a very capable SEAL and a triathlete who liked adventure sports. Although he resigned from the unit, he still loved and had a good connection with all the SEALs. … Even the last part of his life, 1st Petty Officer Saman left us and this world while working with the SEAL brothers who are also trying to go forward and complete the mission as planned.

“His determination and good intention will always be in the heart of all SEAL brothers. Today, you get some good rest. We will complete the mission for you.”

ABC reports that Kunan passed out and died from a lack of oxygen while underwater on a mission supplying oxygen canisters to the trapped soccer team, authorities told the Associated Press.

2. Twelve Soccer Players & a Coach Have Been Trapped in the Cave for Nearly Two Weeks & Rescue Efforts Are Continuing Despite Kunan’s Death

Headcam video shows the conditions inside the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, where a boys soccer team and their coach remain trapped. https://t.co/1Uui8ev7fs pic.twitter.com/YIqCNBoYFn — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2018

It’s a race against time as Thai authorities attempt to pump water from the flooded cave system where the soccer team has been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. 12 boys and their coach have been trapped for days, but are still alive at the time of this post.

“The environment inside the cave is challenging,” Yookongkaew said. “We can no longer wait for all conditions [to be met] because circumstance is pressing us. We originally thought the boys can stay safe inside the cave for quite some time, but circumstances have changed. We have limited amount of time.”

After the death of an experienced diver, more worries have risen highlighting just how difficult it is going to be to extract all 13 trapped people. One escape plan called for having the boys scuba dive to safety, ABC reports.

Former #ThainavySEAL Saman Kunan,38, died on Friday working to deliver supplies to the soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. The rescuer passed out and died from a lack of oxygen while on a mission supplying oxygen canisters. pic.twitter.com/2TWRU9igos — Insight Reader (@Insightreaderr) July 6, 2018

3. Kunan Was an Avid Cyclist & Runner & Was Involved in Hundreds of Adventure Races and Sprints

Kunan was an avid cyclist, as shown in several pictures posted on his now-memorialized Facebook profile. He can be seen smiling broadly and grasping the hand of another cyclist in one photo, and trekking through a river with his helmet on in another.

Kunan is also seen posing in front of valley landscapes while out hiking. The majority of his photos involve the outdoors, and Kunan poses in one picture with the caption “Anniversary 50 years The North Face,” with a note on the picture stating “50 years of exploration.”

Another picture screenshots some of Kunan’s activities, stating that Kunan has been involved in four one-day races, 10 sprints, and 40 adventure races, as of the time of the screenshot dated two years ago. You can see the screenshot below:

4. The Rescue Crew is Working Around-the-Clock to Pump Enough Water Out of the Cave so the Soccer Team & Coach Can Dive to Safety

#DEVELOPING: All 13 members of a soccer team in Thailand have been found alive after being trapped inside a flooded cave complex for 9 days. The boys, 11 to 16 years old, and their coach, were exploring the cave complex on June 23rd when they went missing #OANN pic.twitter.com/LPjmTuhMud — Rachel Acenas (@RachelAcenas) July 2, 2018

Rescuers have been working around-the-clock to pump out as much water as possible so the 12 boys, ages 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach can dive out before new rain hits this weekend, the New York Post reports.

However, the rescue is becoming more frantic as the weekend quickly approaches and the rescue operations continue to suffer setbacks. Early on Thursday, volunteers accidentally pumped water back into the cave where the team was trapped, according to the New York Post.

“With crews furiously pumping water out, the unregistered group directed the extracted water back into the ground instead of into nearby rice fields, resulting in a stream returning to the northern Tham Luang cavern complex and hindering rescue efforts,” an official said, according to the New York Post.

“They may have some belief that their technique is effective for groundwater drainage,” the rescue operation’s commander, Narongsak Osotthanakorn said, according to the Bangkok Post.

“Anything that is not in the plan must be discussed with us first.”

5. Kunan Will Receive a Full, Royally-Sponsored Funeral Courtesy of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Kunan’s remains have been repatriated at Mae Fah Luang international airport where they will be flown to his hometown for burial, according to the Sun.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced that Kunan will receive a full royally-sponsored funeral, the Sun reports. It will then be flown to his hometown in Roi Et for the funeral.