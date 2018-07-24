Seagrams Heiress Clare Bronfman Arrested for Connection with Alleged Sex Traffickers

On Tuesday morning Federal agents in New York arrested Clare Bronfman, the youngest daughter of Canadian billionaire Edgar Bronfman and an heiress to the multibillion-dollar Seagrams fortune. Bronfman was arrested in connection to her work with NXIVM, a shadowy, cult-like group. (NXIVM is pronounced “Nexium.)

Earlier this year NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere, was arrested in Mexico after authorities said he was coercing his followers into becoming “slaves” to him and to other leaders of the group. He is charged with human trafficking, child sex trafficking, and other crimes.

You can read the arrest warrant for NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere, which summarize the charges against him here.

Bronfman has been connected with NXIVM since at least 2002, but says she had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by the group.

Bronfman Is Accused of Being One of NXIVM’s Main Financial Backers And a Member of the Group’s “Inner Circle”

The charges against NXIVM aren’t pretty. Four people, including Bronfman, were charged today with being part the “inner circle” of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. The indictment, obtained by Fox News, charges that those indicted today “helped him with various illicit activities such as conspiracy to commit crimes like identity theft, harboring of aliens for financial gain, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment reportedly also says that Raniere’s inner circle helped recruit women into the group to serve as “sex slaves” for Raniere.

Bronfman, an heiress to the multi-billion dollar Seagrams liquor empire, is accused of being one of MXIVM’s chief financial backers. She and her sister,Sara, first joined the organization in 2002.

Federal Authorities Say MXIVM’s Leader Was Involved in Sex Trafficking and Maintained a “Rotating Group” of 15 to 20 Women As Sexual Partners

A warrant for the arrest of Keith Raniere, NXIVM’s founder and leader, was filed on February 14, 2018. You can read the warrant here. Federal authorities charge that Raniere was knowingly involved in a sex trafficking operation involving at least two women. The women (referred to as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2) were transported across state lines and were forcibly coerced into engaging in “one or more commercial sex acts.”

The warrant also charges that Raniere and his co-conspirators forced “Jane Doe 1” to work for him, by threatening that they would hurt her and other people if she refused.

The warrant also says that since NXIVM’s founding, Raniere has maintained a “rotating group” of between 15 and 20 women with whom he has sexual relations. The women were not allowed to have sex with anyone besides Raniere, and they were not allowed to talk to anyone about their relationship with Raniere. Apparently NXIVM’s “curriculum” teaches its followers that men need to have multiple sexual partners and women need to be monogamous.