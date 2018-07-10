WATCH: Shannon Bream Cancels Live Show Due to Protests In DC

On Monday night, as Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh to be the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Kennedy, Fox News host Shannon Bream announced that they were cancelling a live show from DC due to the “volatile” mood near the White House

Hundreds of people turned out to rally at the Supreme Court in opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination as a Supreme Court justice, with notable politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) showing up to provide support and solidarity with supporters.

Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y’all at 11p @FoxNews https://t.co/ChIOQdBBTU — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

As a result of the rallying, Bream canceled the live show for Fox that was supposed to air at the capital.

Getting a little noisy at #SCOTUS as we await POTUS’ pick. pic.twitter.com/WdECpHJTgH — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

Later, at the Fox Studio, Bream mentioned the rally atmosphere again about halfway into her show, while in a conversation Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-NE). According to The Washington Examiner, Sasse pointed out that they had originally been set to talk on the steps of the Supreme Court, to which Bream replied, “It got a little too rowdy out there at the court tonight.”

Here’s some video of a portion of the rally that took place tonight:

At the rally, Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “I am not going to sugarcoat this: we are in the fight of our lives, the fight of our lives. Judge Kavanaugh has been sitting on a pre-approved list of right-wing nominees for eight months now…his record as a judge and a lawyer is clear: he is hostile to healthcare for millions of Americans, he is hostile to just about anyone who isn’t wealthy and powerful…and conservatives know he would overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Warren concluded her speech by saying, “I will be voting no.”

Sanders echoed Warren’s sentiment, telling the crowd, “This is not an easy fight, but it is a fight we will win!”

Hundreds are Protesting right now after Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee. Don’t stop. We must protest until the Senate votes NOT to confirm Kavanaugh! We Can DO It!#ScotusPick

https://t.co/ITX6jhTfKC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2018

Other notable senators present at the rally included Cory Booker (NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Jeff Merkeley (OR), and Richard Blumenthal (CT), according to The Hill.

In an interview with The Hill, Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said, “Tonight Trump made good on his campaign promise to install a justice on the Supreme Court with one singular goal, which is to end Roe and criminalize abortion in this country. “It’s our freedom as women, it’s our futures at stake.”

Meanwhile, over seven people were arrested amidst protests at Trump Tower in New York City over Kavanaugh’s nomination, as seen in the video below.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously confirmed his intentions to push the vote for Kavanaugh prior to the midterm elections. If this is the case, Republicans will have a majority in the Senate, which will increase the likelihood of Kavanaugh passing the nomination.