How to Get Shiny Articuno in ‘Pokemon Go’ During Raid Reward Day

Today is a special opportunity for Pokemon Go trainers. Shiny Articuno is going to be available during pure Articuno raids today, Saturday, July 7. For three hours, all gyms will be spawning Articunos only. This means you’ll have an even better chance at getting that elusive shiny Articuno. Here’s everything you need to know.

Other regions that already have the raid reward day live have reported that all gyms will be spawning Articuno during Tier 5 raids, Forbes reported. Here are the times for the Raid Reward Day today: 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m.-4 p.m. Central/11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pacific).

If you spin a disc, you’ll get five free raid passes to help you out. It’s not known what percentage of Articunos are shiny, but the more you play, the better your chances (of course.)

Of course, you’ll want to know all the best counters before going in, to maximize your chances. According to Pokemon Go Hub, you’ll need at least three to four trainers to defeat Articuno in a raid. Articuno is especially weak against rock moves with 196 percent damage from them. The best raid counters, as suggested by Pokemon Go Hub, are:

Tyranitar with Smack Down + Stone Edge (this is the best counter)

Omastar with Rock Throw + Rock Slide (second best counter)

Golem with Rock Throw + Stone Edge (second best counter)

After that, you have a lot of options for counters that just rate “good” on a scale from supreme to good. You can see them all here. In rainy weather, a boosted Raikou is a good counter. In sunny weather, a boosted Moltres and Entei are better than Golem and Onastar. In snowy weather, a boosted Metagross is good, but not as good as Golem and Omastar.

Shiny Articuno has a 100 percent catch rate, according to Forbes, so once you defeat him, that part should be easy.

Right now, trainers are estimating that shiny Articuno has about a 5 percent spawn rate, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

This is a developing story.