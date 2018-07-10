Aaron Armstrong, Sophie Gradon’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Armstrong, the boyfriend of the late Sophie Gradon, was found dead on Tuesday morning. According to Chronicle Live, Armstrong was discovered at his home in Furnace Road, Blyth.

“At around 12:20 p.m. on July 10 police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road,” a policeman told Chronicle Live. “There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Here’s what you need to know about Armstrong and his relationship with Gradon:

1. They Made Their Relationship Official Weeks Before Gradon’s Death

Sophie Gradon rose to fame by winning Miss Great Britian in 2009, and parlayed her fame into a series of high-profile TV gigs. She first appeared on the ITV2 show in 2016, and made history when she and Katie Salmon became the show’s first ever same-sex couple. According to The Mirror, Gradon found even greater success when she became part of the Love Island cast in 2016.

She and Armstrong began dating in 2018, and made their relationship official via Facebook on May 29th. The Mirror reports that the couple went on holiday together in the South of France shortly after, where they celebrated Armstrong’s 25th birthday.

When the love of your life loves his dogs like this you know he’s the one. She’s cuddling him right back 😩😢😂… & those arms 😍 pic.twitter.com/WnyH4iJSv7 — Sophie Gradon (@sophiegradon) June 19, 2018

Gradon posted several videos and photos of her new boyfriend, including one of Armstrong playing with his pet dog. “When the love of your life loves his dogs like this you know he’s the one,” she wrote in the caption. “She’s cuddling him right back … & those arms.”

Gradon was found dead on June 20th. The cause of her death remains unknown, according to The Independent, though many suspect that she committed suicide. Armstrong broke the news of Gradon’s death on Facebook, writing: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.”

2. Armstrong Said He Felt ‘Haunted’ After Gradon’s Death

After breaking the news of Gradon’s death on Facebook, Armstrong remained silent. He eventually began to open up about his feelings regarding her death on Instagram, where he would regularly post tributes to his late girlfriend. The most notable of these was posted on June 23rd, and saw Armstrong post a photo of them on Instagram with a caption that revealed how much her death affected him.

“To think I will never see your beautiful smile again haunts me you are the girl of my dreams we spoke of having kids and spending the rest of are [sic] lives together,” he wrote. “I’m so devastated that we will never get that chance to grow old together and raise a family. I love you with all my heart Sophie u will always be in my heart you are my angel.” Armstrong finished the post by adding: “I know you will be by my side everyday.”

3. He & Gradon Were Allegedly Planning on Getting Married

Despite dating for only a brief time, Armstrong and Gradon seemed to be considering marriage. After the couple made their relationship official on Facebook, a user named Kalvin Banks commented on their post and asked whether they were plans to wed. “When’s the wedding?” he asked, “I’m looking forward to it.” Armstrong responded to Banks, saying: “We are planning.”

While Armstrong did include a laughing emoji in his reply, suggesting that he may have been joking or exaggerating, his later remarks about growing old together and “having kids” suggest that he may have been serious.

Armstrong does not have a listed profession or college degree on his Facebook page, but WikiBiography states that he worked as a self-employed executive, and his personal hobbies including traveling, which he did with Gradon, and painting.

4. He Posted a Tribute to Gradon on Instagram Hours Before His Death

Armstrong’s last several Instagram posts were tributes to Gradon, including one posted a few hours before his death. “I miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back. I love you princess.”

Another, posted on the day of Gradon’s funeral (July 5th), read: “I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I’m absolutely heartbroken I can’t stop crying and I can feel your spirit in my soul RIP Sophie Hannah Gradon.”

Though the circumstances surrounding Gradon’s death are unclear, Armstrong and her family were frank in discussing her battles with depression. Gradon’s sister Charlotte wrote of the positivity that Gradon fought to maintain in her life: “My big sister, Sophie. I love you so much. You will never know how much I idolized you and the ground you walked on. Growing up I was always so immensely excited to see you and that never stopped… You were everything I wanted to be and more, the most caring and hilarious person I knew.” Read the full post here.

Armstrong followed suit, posting a photo of him and Gradon with a message that read: “It’s not easy, but #It’sOkayToTal.” in reference to depression and the importance of confiding in friends and family.

5. Fans Have Paid Their Respects to the Couple On Social Media

Two angels now finally back together 👼🏼💔xxxxxxx

Rest in Peace Aaron Armstrong. You and Sophie will be deeply missed xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/gJRuLGwdcx — UNION J ARE BACK (@inmyblccd) July 10, 2018

Supporters of the couple have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to pay their respects to Armstrong. Fans of Gradon also fear that Armstrong committed suicide, and that his death, along with Gradon’s, should raise awareness for those who need someone to talk to.

“My hearts literally just broke in two at the news of Aaron Armstrong committing suicide weeks after his girlfriend Sophie Gradon toke her own life,” wrote one user. “This worlds just so sad and cruel💔😣 so important to speak to others if you need help.”

Another wrote: “My heart is absolutely breaking. Weeks after losing @sophiegradon, Aaron Armstrong (her boyfriend) has taken his own life too. The increase of suicide in the news lately is frightening, a cycle which keeps on going. PLEASE talk to someone if you need. Rest in peace both of u.”