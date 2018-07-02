Spring Fire Map: Current Location of the Wildfire

The Spring Fire in Colorado is the largest wildfire that is currently ablaze in the state. The fire, which was first reported on Wednesday, June 27, has consumed more than 50,000 acres and is only five percent contained.

The fire is located just east of Fort Garland in Costilla and Huerfano Counties. It is approximately 160 miles south of the state’s capital of Denver. According to CBS Denver, more than 2,000 homes had to be evacuated because of the blaze. Mandatory evacuations were issued for Forbes Park, Wagon Creek Estates, Tres Valles, Paradise Acres, Raspberry Mountain, Pine Haven, and the Cuchara Valley. Navajo Ranch, Major Ranch, and those living in homes along CR 530 and south to Highway 160 have also been forced to evacuate.

“It’s a very challenging fire, I’ll be honest with you, with all the wind changes,” Shane Greer, part of the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, told residents on Sunday, according to CBS Denver.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the flames over the past five days.

“On Thursday, officials said 80 to 100 firefighters were battling the blaze, along with fixed-wing aircraft dropping fire retardant and helicopters making water drops. At one point, fire crews were pulled out of the area due to the danger of advancing flames. Dry conditions, rough terrain and strong winds gave the fire the upper hand,” CBS News reported. It’s these conditions that prohibit emergency personnel from containing this fire.

A man by the name of Jesper Joergensen was taken into police custody, suspected of arson. As previously reported by Heavy, authorities believe that Joergensen started the fire last week.

“The initial cause of the fire was human caused,” the Costilla County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook. “The investigation was lead by our office with the assistance of CBI, State arson investigators, CSP, and Immigration and Customs agents. Jesper Joergensen, 52, was arrested without incident by Costilla County deputies. Jesper is being held on Arson charges. The investigation is still on going so information on this matter is limited,” the post continued.