Stormy Daniels Arrest Details: Arraignment Set for Friday

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is expected to plead “not guilty” to three misdemeanor charges when she appears in court Friday morning in Columbus, Ohio. She was arrested late Wednesday night while performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in northeast Columbus. She posted a $6,000 bond and was released from jail around 6AM Thursday. ABC affiliate WSYX was there as Daniels left jail. She went straight to the car and did not comment.

Exclusive video to ABC 6/FOX 28 shows the moments Stormy Daniels was released from jail. She's accused of inappropriately touching three undercover Columbus Police officers during a strip club performance. https://t.co/YySrdTvP5P #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/cQSO4DXb3L — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 12, 2018

We obtained the case document from the Franklin County Municipal Court. According to that report, Daniels is facing three misdemeanors counts of “ILLEGALLY OPERATING SEXUALLY ORIENTED BUSINESS – EMPLOYEE KNOWINGLY TOUCH ANY PATRON.” The report lists the officer who filed the Complainant as Whitney Lancaster. We spoke with a deputy clerk at the courthouse. He confirmed that Daniels was expected to appear in the courtroom at 9AM Friday and that at this point it is open to the public.



My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, initially tweeted that Daniels was arrested for allowing a patron of the club to touch her in a “non sexual manner.” But court documents have drastically different details.

According to the arrest report, cited by local CBS affiliate 10TV, undercover officers witnessed Daniels touching members of the audience with her bare breasts. She then allegedly touched one of the female undercover cops, by holding the officer’s face between her breasts. The report also states that Daniels touched another officer’s buttocks. Police say two additional strippers were also arrested at Sirens for touching. Physical contact between a performing stripper and a patron is illegal in Ohio.

