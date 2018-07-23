Stormy Daniels Husband Glendon Crain Files For Divorce

Stormy Daniels’ husband has filed for divorce, according to Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti. The news comes a week after Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and told police she was no longer married.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Avenatti tweeted Monday. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

The actress has been embroiled in a heated legal battle with President Trump after she brokered a nondisclosure agreement with Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an affair she claimed she had with Trump. The president admitted on Twitter in May that he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment. The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

Daniels married former adult film star Glendon Crain in 2010. However, since Daniels came forward with claims of an affair with President Trump, the two have rarely been seen together.

Daniels, 39, and Crain, who also appears in adult films under the name Brendon Miller, tied the knot in 2010. They share a 7-year-old daughter.

Daniels, whose real name Stephanie Clifford, was taken into police custody while performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, Ohio, and charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally touching a patron. Avenatti claimed on Twitter that the incident “was a setup & politically motivated,” and the charges were dismissed later that day.

After Daniels’ arrest, the police reports showed that she indicated “no” when asked if she was married.

According to docs, Crain has filed for a restraining order against Stormy.