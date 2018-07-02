Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to “Chop Up” Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted a thank to law enforcement this afternoon, after a suspect reportedly called and threatened to chop up the Paul family with an axe. U.S. Capitol police have made an arrest in the case, but have not yet publicly commented on the investigation.

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

The Courier Journal reports the threatening call was made to the senator’s office in Bowling Green, Kentucky. At an event earlier today in Litchfield, Kentucky, Senator Paul spoke of the attack. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

This is the second time in recent months that Senator Paul has faced a personal threat.

In November 2017, Paul was attacked outside his home by his neighbor, retired doctor Rene Boucher. According to court documents, Boucher was angry about yard debris and lost his temper. Senator Paul suffered multiple broken ribs and a bruised lung in the attack and was hospitalized. The defense claims the assault had nothing to do with the senator’s political agenda.



Boucher pleaded guilty in March to one count of assaulting a member of Congress, which is a federal crime. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days behind bars with one year of supervised released. The judge also ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

During the hearing, Boucher issued an apology to Senator Paul. The Bowling Green Daily News reported Boucher issued this statement: “What I did was wrong and I’m sincerely sorry for what I did. It’s not something I’m proud of, I’m embarrassed and I hope (Paul) and his family will one day be able to accept my apology, if possible. I lost my temper and I did not behave well, and I was wrong. I did not think I would be in a courthouse at the center of all this.”

After the sentencing, Senator Paul filed an additional civil lawsuit against his neighbor. He is suing Boucher for medical costs and legal fees. The lawsuit also requests a no-contact order.

Senator Paul spoke out a few weeks after the attack with Fox News. When asked whether he thought Boucher could have been motivated by political differences, Paul said it didn’t really matter. “I don’t really care what his motives are, other than that it’s cowardly and it’s criminal to attack someone from behind in their yard.”



Senator Paul Was on the Field the Day of the GOP Baseball Shooting

Senator Paul was on the baseball diamond the day that James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on the GOP congressional baseball team. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot and suffered critical damage to his organs, but luckily has since made a full recovery. Four others were injured in the assault.

