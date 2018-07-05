Tarek & Christina El Moussa Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Flip or Flop fans are well aware of the ups and downs of Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship. The couple divorced earlier this year but still work together on the HGTV show.

They share two children, Brayden and Taylor, whom audiences have gotten to know through the series.

Interested in learning more about Brayden and Taylor, Christina and Tarek’s children? Read on.

1. Their Parents Went Through a Very Public Divorce Last Year

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018. They have both admitted their divorce was extremely devastating and being thrust into the spotlight only made matters more difficult for their family.

In May 2016, Tarek made headlines for leaving his house with a gun. Many reports claimed he was suicidal, but the HGTV star was able to speak on The Today Show and clear the air, saying he only had the gun because the area near his house was known to have bobcats and rattlesnakes.

Speaking about the divorce, House Beautiful reports Christina as saying, “Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house. It was so stressful, and everyone was worried that it was going to explode.”

Today, both Tarek and Christina seem to be very focused on co-parenting their children. Christina explained to ET Online, “What doesn’t work [when you want to] co-parent is to have all that animosity towards each other. Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids. I think that’s so important. It’s so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we’re still friends, that we’ll always be a family. Whether that’s sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable.”

2. They Seem to Approve of Christina’s New Boyfriend

Christina is clearly into her new relationship with British TV presenter Anthony Ant Anstead. Speaking to People recently, she explained, “I can see myself getting married to him… He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

Fortunately, the kids are a big fan of Ant. “My kids love him,” Christina tells People. Brayden and Anstead “have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff,” while Taylor is even more attached. “Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.’”

Similarly to Christina, Anstead is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Louise. With Louise, he shares two children in England.

3. The Children Appear to Be Handling the Divorce Well

Brayden and Taylor appear to be handling their parents’ divorce well. In a piece by Good Housekeeping, Christina explained that she and Tarek put Taylor in therapy so that she could discuss the divorce with someone other than themselves.

Christina explains that one day, while she was driving her daughter to therapy, Taylor said, “I don’t need to go to therapy anymore. I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don’t really need to talk about it anymore.”

Christina added, “She’s very open and honest with her feelings, but still I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a big comment for a 6-year-old.'”

4. Tarek Recently Bought a New House

In march, Tarek purchased a new home. He shared the news on Instagram, writing that he is “so excited for his ‘new beginnings'”. Tarek continued, “Babies finally got a home with daddy!!!”.

In the post, he admits the purchase was not planned. “I wasn’t looking for a house nor was I looking in Costa Mesa,” he said. “I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one! Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal.”

The divorced couple sold the home they lived in together in May. It was sold within a month of being on the market, according to Country Living. The outlet states that the couple spent two years renovating the Yorba Linda, California, mansion.

5. Taylor Has Severe Food Allergies

In January 2017, In Touch Weekly reported that Tarek and Christina had learned that Taylor, who was just six at the time, has severe food allergies.

Christina took to Instagram with a plea to other parents, writing, “Taylor has been a VERY picky eater and dealing with stomach issues for a few years… after years of dealing with our old doctors telling me to put her on Miralax.” She continued, “So far of all the new foods I have purchased the only 2 to have passed her taste test are canyon bakehouse mountain white bread Van’s waffles and jolly llama mint chip cream pops… ANY suggestions would be MUCH appreciated!!!”