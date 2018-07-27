Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Tennessee’s tax free weekend is this weekend, Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29. It began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax free weekend in Tennessee is going on right now.
The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in Tennessee This Weekend
Here are the items that qualify for tax-free weekend:
Clothing items must be $100 or less each. This includes:
- General apparel like shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, and the like
- Aerobic clothing
- Aprons/clothing shields
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs
- Bandanas and other hair accessories
- Belts
- Bathing suits
- Boots (general purpose)
- Bow ties, ties
- Bras and other lingerie, corsets, nightgowns, pajamas, slips, tights
- Bridal gowns and veils
- Camp clothing
- Caps, hats
- Uniforms, like chef uniforms, choir clothing, clerical vestments, gym suits, graduation caps and gowns, lab coats, school uniforms
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes
- Dress gloves and shoes
- Ear muffs, gloves, leg warmers, mittens
- Golf clothing
- Ponchose
- Religious clothing
- Rain gear
- Slippers
- Suits
- Sweaters
- Tuxedos
School and art supplies must be $100 or less, and may include:
- Art supplies, paintbrushes, paints, oil, watercolors
- Backpacks/book bags
- Binders, folders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Chalk, clay, crayons, erasers
- Compasses
- Writing utensils: pencils, pens, markers, pencil sharpeners
- Legal pads
- Glue, paste
- Lunch boxes
- Paper, poster board
- Scissors
- Textbooks
Computers must be $1,500 or less and can include notebooks, computers, laptops, and tablets.
Online shopping also qualifies if the order, payment, and retailer’s acceptance happen during the weekend and the item is shipped immediately. It’s OK if the delivery itself happens after this weekend, WATE reported.
See a full list of what’s exempt from taxes here.
The Following Items Are NOT Tax Free in Tennessee This Weekend
Here are examples of items that are still taxable:
- Apparel that costs more than $100
- Jewelry
- Handbags
- Sports or recreational equipment
- Items bought for a business or trade use
- School and art supplies that individually cost more than $100
- Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors if not sold with the CPU
- Storage media (flash drives, CDs)
- Individually purchased software
- Video game consoles
- E-readers (Kindle, Nooks) and person digital assistants
- Phones
- Bridal apparel besides gowns and veils
- Cosmetics
- Emblems, patches
- Safety glasses
- Sports gloves, sports guards
- Hard hats or hearing protectors, helmets
- Maps
- Printer supplies, printer paper, printer ink
- Reference books
- Any rented items
- Sewing materials
- Sunglasses
- Watches
- Yarn
See a full list of what is NOT tax free here.
For more information, see Tennessee’s website here.