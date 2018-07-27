Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Tennessee’s tax free weekend is this weekend, Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29. It began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax free weekend in Tennessee is going on right now.

The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in Tennessee This Weekend

Here are the items that qualify for tax-free weekend:

Clothing items must be $100 or less each. This includes:

General apparel like shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, and the like

Aerobic clothing

Aprons/clothing shields

Baby clothes, diapers, bibs

Bandanas and other hair accessories

Belts

Bathing suits

Boots (general purpose)

Bow ties, ties

Bras and other lingerie, corsets, nightgowns, pajamas, slips, tights

Bridal gowns and veils

Camp clothing

Caps, hats

Uniforms, like chef uniforms, choir clothing, clerical vestments, gym suits, graduation caps and gowns, lab coats, school uniforms

Coats, jackets

Costumes

Dress gloves and shoes

Ear muffs, gloves, leg warmers, mittens

Golf clothing

Ponchose

Religious clothing

Rain gear

Slippers

Suits

Sweaters

Tuxedos

School and art supplies must be $100 or less, and may include:

Art supplies, paintbrushes, paints, oil, watercolors

Backpacks/book bags

Binders, folders

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Chalk, clay, crayons, erasers

Compasses

Writing utensils: pencils, pens, markers, pencil sharpeners

Legal pads

Glue, paste

Lunch boxes

Paper, poster board

Scissors

Textbooks

Computers must be $1,500 or less and can include notebooks, computers, laptops, and tablets.

Online shopping also qualifies if the order, payment, and retailer’s acceptance happen during the weekend and the item is shipped immediately. It’s OK if the delivery itself happens after this weekend, WATE reported.

See a full list of what’s exempt from taxes here.

The Following Items Are NOT Tax Free in Tennessee This Weekend

Here are examples of items that are still taxable:

Apparel that costs more than $100

Jewelry

Handbags

Sports or recreational equipment

Items bought for a business or trade use

School and art supplies that individually cost more than $100

Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors if not sold with the CPU

Storage media (flash drives, CDs)

Individually purchased software

Video game consoles

E-readers (Kindle, Nooks) and person digital assistants

Phones

Bridal apparel besides gowns and veils

Cosmetics

Emblems, patches

Safety glasses

Sports gloves, sports guards

Hard hats or hearing protectors, helmets

Maps

Printer supplies, printer paper, printer ink

Reference books

Any rented items

Sewing materials

Sunglasses

Watches

Yarn

See a full list of what is NOT tax free here.

For more information, see Tennessee’s website here.