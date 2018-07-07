Texas Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

Fires are growing all across the country thanks to the hot summer months, but right now Texas is in better shape than many other states, like California and Colorado. Only two fires are active right now, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response map. Read on for more details.

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response map records all the active fires in Texas and their containment levels. Here’s a screenshot of the current map. The map is not embeddable. If you visit the map here, then you can see each active fire, its location and containment information. We will also be listing the fire information below the map.

The two current active fires are listed below.

Dugan 2 Fire

This fire is currently 1,441 acres and 40 percent contained. It’s located in Archer county and is classified as active. The location is at latitude 33 degrees, 34.59′ North; and longitude 98 degrees, 52.03′ West. This fire is 10 miles west of Archer City.

Surprise Fire

"The size of the #SurpriseFire remains at 4,483 acres with an increased containment of 55%. Firefighters made good progress on line construction across the fire area yesterday." https://t.co/CRYyL3bfaA… (Photo Credit: Steven Moore) pic.twitter.com/c6zkizTUzu — Breckenridge Tx (@BreckenridgeTX) July 6, 2018

The Surprise Fire is the other fire, at 4,483 acres in size and 65 percent containment, according to Inciweb. It’s located in Palo Pinto county. The location is listed as 32 degrees, 45.57′ N latitude and 98 degrees, 21.31′ W longitude. For information, call 936-241-2572. The cause of the fire was lightning and it began on July 2.

The latest map showing the boundary of the #SurpriseFire shows it having spread west along Hwy 180 pic.twitter.com/P6TDGMUpSD — Breckenridge Tx (@BreckenridgeTX) July 6, 2018

Video from inside of a @TXMilitary Chinook helicopter as it and another Chinook load with water to help fight wildfires in Texas today. We are proud to be able to work alongside our partners with the Texas Military Department. https://t.co/sHi258jLrp — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) July 6, 2018

Of course, being the hottest time of year and with drought conditions affecting some parts of Texas, it’s best not to let your guard down. Keep an eye on news reports for new information about fires in the Lone Star State.