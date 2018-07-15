Three Kansas City Police Officers Shot Sunday Morning

Two Kansas City police officers were shot Sunday morning, sparking a hunt for the gunman, and then another officer was shot when police converged on the shooter’s location, according to Fox 4.

“An additional (3rd officer) was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital,” KCPD reported on Twitter. A KCPD spokesperson stated that two of the officers shot with a rifle earlier in the day were undercover at the time of the shooting.

An additional (3rd officer) was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital. That officer’s condition is unknown at this time. The standoff continues at this time. More information as it becomes available — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 15, 2018

According to police, undercover detectives and tactical operations were working an ongoing investigation at the Sky Vu Motel at 8300 E. 40 Highway. The area is near I-70 and 40 Highway, KCTV reports.

“There has been an officer involved shooting in the area of 40 hwy and Manchester. Large police response searching for suspect. Use caution in the area. Media responding go to old East Patrol Station 27th and Van Brunt PIO is en route. More info as we have it,” a Tweet released by KCPD stated.

Approximately 12:15pm undercover and tactical officers were conducting an ongoing investigation at 8300 E 40 hwy. They encountered a suspect who fired on officers with a rifle. Two officers were struck and are at the hospital in stable condition. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 15, 2018

The officers have been transported to a nearby, area hospital. Police said two of the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening and they are in stable condition. The condition of the third officer is unknown.

