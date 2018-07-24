Trump Approval Rating Sinks in Latest Poll

President Trump’s approval rating has dropped sharply in the aftermath of his summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. A new national poll from Quinnipiac University, conducted July 18-23, shows that 58 percent of registered voters disapprove of his job performance. That’s a six percent drop from a poll taken in mid-June following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 38 percent of total voters give a favorable rating.

Among Independent voters, the president’s approval drops even lower. Just 32 percent of Independents approve of his job performance, while 61 percent hold unhappy views.

However, President Trump’s base continues to stand by him. Republicans surveyed give him an 82 percent approval rating. White evangelical Christians follow that trend, with 71 percent supporting his job performance.

Half of U.S. Voters Believe Russia Has Damaging Information on President Trump

The Quinnipiac University poll shows that a majority of Americans were not pleased with President’s actions and rhetoric during the summit with Vladimir Putin. 52 percent of voters say the meeting in Helsinki was a failure for the United States. 73 percent say it was a success for Russia.

In addition, 51 percent of Americans believe “the Russian government has compromising information about President Trump.” 35 percent do not believe that is true. This figure has remained relatively consistent since April.

Two other groups are split on the issue. 44 percent of white voters with no college degree believe the Russians have something and 43 percent don’t believe it. As for white men, 42 percent believe it and 43 percent do not.

Republicans are the only group that solidly believes Vladimir Putin is not holding something over President Trump. Only 18 percent say the Kremlin must have compromising information on the commander-in-chief.

But in a twist, 54 percent of Americans surveyed say that the U.S. and Russia share the blame for the negative relationship between the two nations. Even a substantial number of Democrats feel that way: 42 percent.

55 percent of those surveyed disapprove of President trump’s handling of Russia. An even higher percentage is displeased with his foreign policy. The Helsinki summit, combined with the late night tweet aimed at Iran’s president, sunk his approval on foreign policy to just 38 percent. 58 percent disapprove of his foreign policy.



President Trump Versus the Intelligence Agencies

The poll also shows a majority of Americans do not believe the president’s claims that the Russia investigation is a witch hunt. 54 percent of voters say the probe is legitimate, while 40 percent believe it’s a witch hunt. 55 percent also believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller is being fair as he looks into the possible collusion. When the poll is broken down by age, race, gender, party and education level, the only group that feels the Mueller investigation is not being fair and impartial is Republicans; 61 percent say it’s unfair.

President Trump’s Numbers on the Economy Remain Consistent

In addition, Quinnipiac found that 63 percent of Americans have greater trust in the intelligence agencies than they do Donald Trump, 63 to 25 percent. Among Independents, it’s 66 to 21 percent in favor of the agencies. Republicans swing the other direction, with 60 percent putting more trust in President Trump as opposed to the intelligence chiefs.

The low unemployment rate and record-high numbers on the stock market are helping maintain confidence in President Trump’s handling of the economy. Among total number of respondents, Americans approve of his performance 49 to 47 percent. Among white men, that approval jumps up to 61 percent. But 75 percent of black voters disapprove of his performance.

Of those surveyed for the Quinnipiac University Poll, a quarter of respondents identified themselves as Republicans. 31 percent identified as Democrats, and 38 percent as Independents. 7 percent did not give an affiliation. You can read the full poll results here.