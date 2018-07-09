Trump Supreme Court Nominee: What Time & Channel Is the Announcement Today?

Today, President Donald Trump will be announcing his choice for the Supreme Court Justice nomination, following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement. Trump has said that he’s narrowed his choices down to four people, but has not elaborated more on who those are. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Trump’s announcement tonight.

Trump’s Supreme Court nomination announcement is expected to happen at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) However, a number of television broadcasts covering the event tonight will start earlier than that.

As far as where to watch the announcement, you can watch on almost any major television network. Channels that will be broadcasting his announcement include ABC, CBS, CNN, and C-SPAN.

In fact, many stations will be preempting their regular shows in order to air Trump’s announcement.

CBS is preempting a new episode of Elementary to air Trump’s announcement, instead carrying an NCIS: New Orleans rerun at 9 p.m. until Trump’s announcement begins. And a new episode of Salvation will run at 10 p.m. Eastern rather than 9 p.m. You can get early analysis on CBS News Special Report at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and then Jeff Glor will anchor the live 9 p.m. Eastern coverage.

NBC will pause American Ninja Warrior during its 8-10 p.m. Eastern slot to air Trump’s announcement for about 20 minutes. Ninja Warrior will then resume at around 10:20 p.m. Eastern.

ABC will be pausing The Bachelorette to show Trump’s announcement, resuming the episode after the announcement is finished. George Stephanopoulos will be leading the prime time special.

Fox will cover Trump’s announcement with a special segment anchored by Shepard Smith at 9 p.m. Eastern, and contributions by Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel.

If you’re looking for a cable channel coverage rather than coverage that’s breaking into regularly scheduled programming, here are some more options.

Fox News will be broadcasting the announcement during its regular primetime shows Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox News @ Night with Shannon. Fox’s chief White House correspondent John Roberts will provide additional news during those shows.

C-SPAN will be broadcasting the announcement right at 9 p.m. Eastern.

ABC News will offer comprehensive coverage on ABC News Live from 8-11 p.m. Eastern. Rick Klein will lead the coverage, along with other ABC News anchors. This will be available on ABCNews.com, ABC News social media pages, and mobile apps.

CBSN will begin airing special coverage at 8:30 p.m. Eastern with Elaine Quijano anchoring, and will continue coverage following the announcement.

PBS will air PBS News Hour with a special primetime broadcast starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, anchored by Judy Woodruff with correspondents John Yang and Lisa Desjardins reporting from the White House and the Capitol.

To find out what channel your preferred broadcast station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred station is on for you in your region.