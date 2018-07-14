Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 14]

Fires are still a problem in parts of Utah. Here is a list of the major active fires on July 14, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located.
You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. This map is being constantly updated. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below:
Deer Creek Fire
This fire is 381 acres and 60 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It’s located 10 miles southwest of Heber. It may reach 100 percent containment sometime today.
Dollar Ridge Fire
The Dollar Ridge fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It’s now 56,726 acres and 60 percent contained, as of July 10. Inciweb last updated details about this fire on July 14. The fire was caused by human activity.
According to Inciweb: “Forecasted conditions will potentially allow for fire activity to increase from moderate to active fire behavior as the drying trend continues. Lightning Activity Level will be 2 and the Haines index will rise.”
The fire is located 36 miles southeast of Heber. And although containment is increasing, much was lost from the fire.
Ellerbeck Fire
This fire was 4,000 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info, but other sources are saying it is 100 percent contained.
Foothills Fire
This fire is 150 acres and 0 percent contained, as of July 10, according to the Utah Fire Info map.
Lava Flow Fire
According to Utah Fire Info, this fire is 457 acres and 0 percent contained as of July 9. More recent updates aren’t yet known.
Patterson Pass Fire
This fire is 651 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s located 32 miles north of Wendover.
Saul’s Canyon
This fire is 200 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is still burning and is being monitored, but updates haven’t been shared from official sources since June.
Trail Mountain Fire
The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now at 90 percent containment as of Inciweb’s last update on July 7. Full containment is expected on August 1. The fire is located 15 miles northwest of Organeville.
West Valley Fire
Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 11,771 acres and 55 percent contained, according to Inciweb as of July 11. It’s located 10 miles north of St. George.
Low fire behavior is expected, but if thunderstorms without rain affect the area, then there could be more potential for growth.
Willow Creek Fire
This fire is 1,311 acres and 96 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District. Inciweb last updated details about the fire on June 28, so it hasn’t changed much in a while. Full containment is expected on October 11, 2018. The fire is located 20 miles southeast of Heber.
Willow Patch Fire
The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,583 acres and 98 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known. This fire is expected to be fully contained soon and Utah Fire is no longer providing updates.