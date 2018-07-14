Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 14]

Fires are still a problem in parts of Utah. Here is a list of the major active fires on July 14, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located.

You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. This map is being constantly updated. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below:

Deer Creek Fire

Deer Creek Fire is now at 60% containment. The Fire has not grown Wednesday’s 381 acres burned. Officials are hopeful that the fire should be 100% contained by tomorrow. Still no word on the cause of the fire. — KPCW Radio (@KPCWRadio) July 14, 2018

This fire is 381 acres and 60 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It’s located 10 miles southwest of Heber. It may reach 100 percent containment sometime today.

Dollar Ridge Fire

The #DollarRidgeFire is at 56,732 acres and 60% containment.

Crews will continue to construct fireline along Timber Canyon Road. The areas to the east of Strawberry reservoir in evacuation zone W1, including Pine Hollow, Aspen Grove and 40 Dam Acres will be opened today. pic.twitter.com/X8OrJDJGNe — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 14, 2018

The Dollar Ridge fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It’s now 56,726 acres and 60 percent contained, as of July 10. Inciweb last updated details about this fire on July 14. The fire was caused by human activity.

Wasatch County Emergency Management has issued an updated evacuation order for residents of Aspen Grove, Pine Hollow and 40 Dam Acres for the #DollarRidgeFire. Please read all re-entry documents direct any questions to: em@wasatch.utah.gov #DollarRidgeFire #DollarRidge pic.twitter.com/YLhVnzcgWv — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 14, 2018

According to Inciweb: “Forecasted conditions will potentially allow for fire activity to increase from moderate to active fire behavior as the drying trend continues. Lightning Activity Level will be 2 and the Haines index will rise.”

It can be difficult to comprehend the massive size of the #DollarRidgeFire. Overlaying the current perimeter of the burned area on the SL valley would go from the mouth of Parley's Canyon to Magna, and from 7th North to 70th South! #utfire pic.twitter.com/sD1dQHvjJR — Utah CERT Teams (@Utah_CERT_Teams) July 13, 2018

The fire is located 36 miles southeast of Heber. And although containment is increasing, much was lost from the fire.

This doggy is missing due to #DollarRidgeFire Her name is Rebel. If found please call Codi who runs the makeshift shelter at Duchesne County Fairgrounds: 435-724-2683 pic.twitter.com/KcOqLVTzv1 — Debbie DuCey (@TaoOfDebbie) July 13, 2018

A couple dogs found at Strawberry river due to #DollarRidgeFire They have been moved to the Duchesne animal control. Call Rick through dispatch if you know whose dogs they are. 435-738-2424 pic.twitter.com/evrPUz9BKE — Debbie DuCey (@TaoOfDebbie) July 13, 2018

Ellerbeck Fire

This fire was 4,000 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info, but other sources are saying it is 100 percent contained.

Foothills Fire

This fire is 150 acres and 0 percent contained, as of July 10, according to the Utah Fire Info map.

Lava Flow Fire

According to Utah Fire Info, this fire is 457 acres and 0 percent contained as of July 9. More recent updates aren’t yet known.

Patterson Pass Fire

This fire is 651 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s located 32 miles north of Wendover.

Saul’s Canyon

This fire is 200 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is still burning and is being monitored, but updates haven’t been shared from official sources since June.

Trail Mountain Fire

The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now at 90 percent containment as of Inciweb’s last update on July 7. Full containment is expected on August 1. The fire is located 15 miles northwest of Organeville.

West Valley Fire

Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 11,771 acres and 55 percent contained, according to Inciweb as of July 11. It’s located 10 miles north of St. George.

Despite remaining at 55% containment, rehabilitaion assessment of the #WestValleyFire has begun. A flyover yesterday shows footage of some burned areas. A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has started work on contained portions of the fire.

Video Cred: Jason Villwock pic.twitter.com/Y8tY0OfFtH — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 11, 2018

Low fire behavior is expected, but if thunderstorms without rain affect the area, then there could be more potential for growth.

Willow Creek Fire

This fire is 1,311 acres and 96 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District. Inciweb last updated details about the fire on June 28, so it hasn’t changed much in a while. Full containment is expected on October 11, 2018. The fire is located 20 miles southeast of Heber.

Willow Patch Fire

The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,583 acres and 98 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known. This fire is expected to be fully contained soon and Utah Fire is no longer providing updates.